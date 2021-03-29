The most watched series on Netflix Peru brought new news. Through a video, the streaming announced that Who killed Sara? will have season 2.

As it usually does, the service left its viewers in suspense in the final chapter of the first part of the fiction, which gave one to think about the soon arrival of a new installment.

In the video you could see that Who Killed Sara? Season 2 will be available starting May 19, 2021.

The thriller, created by José Ignacio Valenzuela, Bernardo de la Rosa and David Ruiz, stars the famous actor Manolo Cardona and Carolina Miranda.

The series explores the events surrounding the conflict between Alex Guzmán (Cardona) and the Lazcano family, which begins with the unjustified arrest and subsequent incarceration of Guzmán after the strange death of Sara, his sister. Upon securing his release, he will seek revenge and justice.

During its eight chapters, the protagonist takes the viewer through a family thriller that will confront him with the true murderer of the young woman.

The search to know what happened to Sara continues, but along the way, Alex discovers that in reality his sister was not who he thought. Now you must discover the truth behind it.

