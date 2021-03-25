Who Killed Sara? is currently one of the most popular Mexican series on Netflix. And it is not for less, because its plot tells the story of Alex Guzmán, a young man who, after serving 18 years of unjust imprisonment, was released to discover who killed his sister Sara and why the Lazcano family blamed him for the death of it.

This suspense drama, which is directed by David Ruiz and Bernardo de la Rosa, was produced by Alexis Fridman, Juan Uruchurtu and José Ignacio Valenzuela. Among the main actors and actresses are artists such as Manolo Cardona, Carolina Miranda, Ginés García Millán, Claudia Ramírez, Eugenio Siller and Alejandro Nones.

When did Who Killed Sara premiere?

The premiere of the first season of Who Killed Sara? It was held last Wednesday, March 24 through Netflix .

What is the series Who Killed Sara about?

Sara, played by Ximena Lamadrid, dies on a holiday weekend and her brother Alex (Leo Deluglio in his young version and Manolo Cardona as an adult), the best friend of her boyfriend Rodolfo (Alejandro Nones), she suspects that he killed her and seeks revenge.

When Alex is released from prison after 18 years in prison, he begins a plan to discover who killed his sister and why the Lazcano family blamed him. While it was an investigation at first, it veers off a far more dangerous path than you might have thought.

In the middle of the appointment of Rodolfo as general manager, Alex appears on the casino screens and threatens the Lazcano family. This warning draws the attention of Elisa, Caesar’s youngest daughter. She approaches Alex to get information. At first, Alex pretends not to know her, but after she breaks into his house, Sara’s brother confronts her.

While conducting his investigation, Alex receives the help of someone nicknamed Diana the Huntress, who assures him that Rodolfo did not murder Sara. Who Killed Sara? states that more than one is involved in the murder.

Who Killed Sara ?: explanation of the ending

The season 1 finale of Who Killed Sara? He left a range of unknowns, but also revealed that there will be a second installment of the Mexican Netflix series, as the last chapter outlines a preview of the second installment.

There, Alex says that he needs to know who his sister Sara really was, while her best friend says that things between them did not end very well.

In addition, Chema appears kissing the woman who lent her belly so that he and Lorenzo can have a child. Lorenzo decides to leave after an argument, but it is not known if it is really the end of the relationship.

In addition, it remains in doubt what Marifer is looking for and what is the reason why she hides behind the pseudonym Diana the huntress. Above all, the end of Who Killed Sara? It leaves doubts about who the young woman really was, who is the body that Alex found in the backyard of his house and if César and Mariana know of his plans to kill Sara. Finally, the biggest unknown is who murdered the young woman.

Who Killed Sara will have season 2?

Although the production has not confirmed a season 2 of Who Killed Sara? the last chapter outlines a preview of the second installment . Therefore, the followers of this Netflix series theorize that there will be a second part.