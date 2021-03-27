Like every week, Netflix changes its content grid and presents new titles to suit its users.

Released on March 24, Who Killed Sara? It is the new Mexican fiction that has gained the attention of Peruvians, who have placed it as the most viewed series on the streaming platform.

Who Killed Sara ?: What is the series about?

The thriller, created by José Ignacio Valenzuela, Bernardo de la Rosa and David Ruiz, stars the famous actor Manolo Cardona and Carolina Miranda.

The Lazcano family from Who Killed Sara ?. Photo: Netflix

The series explores the events surrounding the conflict between Alex Guzmán (Cardona) and the Lazcano family, which begins after the unjustified arrest and subsequent incarceration of Guzmán after the strange death of Sara, his sister. Upon his release, he will seek revenge and justice.

During its eight chapters, the protagonist takes the viewer through a family thriller that will confront him with the true murderer of the young woman.

Trailer of Who Mayó Sara?

Official Synopsis of Who Killed Sara?

After 18 years in prison and convinced of his innocence, Guzmán will have to fight against his past and against the Lazcano, who sent him to jail. With the intention of obtaining justice and satisfying his thirst for revenge, he will discover that all families are not what they seem.

The cast of Who Killed Sara?

Manolo Cardona

Ginés García Millán

Carolina miranda

Alejandro Nones

Claudia Ramirez

Eugenio Siller

Juan Carlos Swirl

Ximena Lamadrid

Luis Roberto Guzman

Leo Deluglio

Hector Jimenez

Ana Lucía Domínguez.