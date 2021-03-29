If something is clear in Mexican audiovisual fiction, it is its proclivity for soap operas. Who Killed Sara? is no exception. The first season produced and shown by Netflix starts from the orthodoxy of a crime series. An individual is released from prison after 18 years for a crime he did not commit. Their wish is none other than the revenge of those who think they were the real culprits.

The police, in the strict sense, leaps into the air already in the first of the 10 chapters. There are characters of all kinds except policemen. And the sentimental point emerges strongly: the murdered was the sister of the condemned. The family is the family. The problem, or one of them, is that the alleged perpetrators are also a family, the Lazcanos, with the powerful and evil patriarch César (the Spanish Ginés García Millán), who already in the presentation of the series declared that “although it seems a lie , it will be able to become more cruel, more ruthless and despicable ”.

And if Mexicans tend, sooner or later, to sentimental, melodramatic stories, pay television platforms have transformed, expanding them, their content. It is no longer just about sentimental intrigues, bastard children or treacherous loves. Now subjects such as homosexuality or surrogacy are openly discussed. And the series created by the Chilean José Ignacio Valenzuela and directed by the Mexicans David Ruiz and Bernardo de la Rosa, is exemplary in this sense: two or three hetero and homosexual intercourse are shown per episode and several songs of voyeurism in the showers, whether they are , or not, justified in the script, as the Spanish actresses liked to qualify “from the uncover”. In short: a luxurious and liberal soap opera.

