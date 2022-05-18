If you are interested in seeing a Mexican mystery thriller, the third and final season of “Who Killed Sara?” is about to debut on Netflix. With Ximena Lamadrid and Manolo Cardona (playing Álex), the popular streaming fiction presents its final chapters.

Premiering in March 2021, Season 3 of the series will focus on Álex finally receiving an answer to the question that has plagued him for years: what really happened to his sister?

YOU CAN SEE: “Pasión de gavilanes 2″, chapter 61: schedule, where and how to watch the soap opera

Trailer for “Who Killed Sara 3?”

What will we see in “Who Killed Sara 3″?

In the trailer we see that a coffin is exhumed, in which Sara Guzmán is supposed to be; however, her body does not appear. On the other hand, a conversation between two doctors is heard, in which they talk about a patient with schizophrenia, and characteristics similar to the missing protagonist.

“My sister never died, Sara is alive,” says the character played by Manolo Cardona. After that, and some explosive sequences, the clip closes with a close-up of the role played by Ximena Lamadrid.

The new Mexican series is the most watched on Netflix Peru. Photo: Netflix

Release date of “Who Framed Sara 3”

Season 3 of “Who Killed Sara?” will premiere on Netflix next Wednesday, May 18. Streaming has listed the last seven chapters.

YOU CAN SEE: The Marvel series that had only one season and was cancelled: why did it happen?

Premiere schedules in Latin America of “Who killed Sara 3″

Mexico 2.00 a.m.

Colombia 2.00 a.m.

Peru 2.00 a.m.

Panama 2:00 a.m.

Ecuador 2.00 a.m.

Venezuela 2.00 a.m.

Bolivia 2.00 a.m.

Puerto Rico: 3:00 a.m.

Argentina 3.00 a.m.

Chile 3.00 a.m.

Paraguay 3.00 a.m.

Brazil 3.00 a.m.

Uruguay: 4:00 a.m.

Spain: 9.00 a.m.

Cast of “Who Killed Sara 3?”

These are the actors who will return for a third season of the series Netflix.