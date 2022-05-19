“Who killed Sarah?” has been a popular series on Netflix since its premiere in March 2021. With a second season just two months later, more than one viewer was hooked on the plot starring Manolo Cardona and Carolina Miranda.

Weeks after its launch, streaming confirmed that the series would have a third and final season, chapters that would finally tell what happened to Sara Guzmán and the Lazcano family.

Sara’s daughter and the Medusa experiment

The season 2 finale of “Who Killed Sara?” left fans with many questions after Marifer, who is hospitalized with severe burns, admitted to killing Sara only for Nicandro and Alanis to emerge as suspects in her death. However, Alanis is killed.

In season 3, things take a revealing turn when Sara Guzmán’s grave is discovered to be empty and we are led to believe that she may still be alive. Alex’s search puts him on the trail of the highly secret Medusa project, which is being run by Dr. Reinaldo (Jean Reno).

So what happened to Sara? It is discovered that, actually, did not die due to his parachute fall, Instead, she was transferred to Medusa’s secure facility., where he was part of the study. It is also explained that Dr. Reinaldo is carrying out an experiment: creating a drug that ‘cures’ schizophrenia and homosexuality. His experiments can be seen with Chema Lazcano, who ends up as one of Medusa’s patients in Season 3.

The facility also has another inmate, a young woman named Lucia, who looks like Sara, but is none other than her daughter. Sara was a month pregnant during the parachute incident.

What happened at the end of “Who Framed Sara 3″?

With Cesar’s help, Alex kidnaps a Medusa member and interrogates her to find her location and what happened to Sara.

After Tonya reveals her sister’s fate, Alex fights his way to Medusa’s facility, and fights the guards until finally reaches Reinaldo. He resists and seeks to negotiate with him; however, despite telling him what happened to Sara, Álex kills him using the same device with which he tortures his patients.

The episode ends with an unexpected moment, seeing that César Lazcano is tried for the death of Reinaldo instead of Álex.

So who killed Sara?

In chapter 7 of “Who killed Sara?”, season 3, it is explained that Sara Guzmán committed suicide and it wasn’t Marifer, as we were led to believe in cycle 2. In the final part, we see that Marifer also dies after being hospitalized. They both meet. Álex and his friends get together at Sara’s grave to put flowers on it and thus close her story.

Who is Marifer in the series “Who Killed Sara”?

It was speculated that Marifer was Sara’s killer, being the one who would have cut Sara’s parachute cords. But there was an unexpected twist at the end of the second season. During a mysterious scene, Nicandro reveals that Marifer was not responsible for the crime.