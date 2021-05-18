On March 24, the Mexican series arrived on Netflix Peru Who Killed Sara?, fiction starring Manolo Cardona and Carolina Miranda.

After its end, and as it usually does, the service put the story on hold, something that made its viewers think about the soon arrival of a new installment. The new chapters were confirmed days later.

As the weeks went by, at the end of April it was released the trailer for Who Killed Sara ?, Season 2. Chapters must explain the story behind Alex Guzman’s sister.

Trailer of Who Killed Sara? two

What will happen in season 2 of Who Killed Sara?

With the end of season 1 of Who Killed Sara ?, viewers were left with more questions than answers, especially with the character of Ximena Lamadrid (Sara), which has a mysterious and unknown past for his brother.

In the trailer we see that the search to know what happened to her continues, but along the way Alex discovers that in reality his sister was not who he thought. Let us remember that, in the last chapter of the first part, Alex found a notebook with notes and drawings written by the young woman that did not match the image he had of her.

Release date of Who Killed Sara? two

The new episodes will arrive on Netflix on May 19, 2021.

Opening time of Who Killed Sara? 2 on Netflix

Mexico 1.00 am

Peru 2.00 am

Ecuador 2.00 am

Panama 2.00 am

Colombia 2.00 am

Venezuela 3.00 am

Bolivia 3.00 am

Argentina 4.00 am

Chile 4.00 am

Uruguay 4.00 am