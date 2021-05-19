Who Killed Sara? arrived on Netflix on March 24 and became one of the most successful Latin American series on the platform. After months of waiting, fans are counting the hours to see the continuation of the show with Manolo Cardona and Carolina Miranda.

The second season of the series is scheduled to premiere for this Wednesday, May 19. The new chapters are expected to clarify the case about his sister Sara and the investigation of his brother Alex Guzmán will come to an end.

What time does Who Killed Sara 2 premieres?

Next, we share with you the schedule of its launch in Peru and the rest of the countries in Latin America:

Peru: 2 am

Mexico: 2 am

Colombia: 2 am

Panama: 2 am

Ecuador: 2 am

Chile: 3 am

Paraguay: 3 am

Venezuela: 3 am

Bolivia: 3 am

Puerto Rico: 3 am

Argentina: 4 am

Brazil: 4 am

Uruguay: 4 am

What is Who Killed Sara about?

The series tells the story of Álex Guzmán, a man who is released from prison after serving 18 years for a crime he never committed. Now that he is free, he will seek to discover the truth about the death of his sister Sara and take revenge on the Lazcanos.

What will we see in the second season of Who Killed Sara?

At the end of the first installment, one of the greatest mysteries was that of the skull buried in the Guzmán garden. This one had a one-shot hole in the center of his forehead, so it remains to discover his identity and who the murderer was.

As for Álex’s investigation, the protagonist changed his perspective on his sister when he discovered her diary. Now, it remains to wait if the new chapters will reveal the true details about his death.