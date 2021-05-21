On March 24, the Mexican series arrived on Netflix Peru Who Killed Sara?, fiction starring Manolo Cardona and Carolina Miranda.

As the streaming service usually does, the ending put the story on hold, something that gave viewers to think about the soon arrival of a new installment. The new chapters were confirmed days later.

With the arrival of fiction on Netflix, fans have already been able to learn more about Sara’s past, the same one who, apparently, was unknown to Alex, her brother.

Who Killed Sara? 2: ending explained

With Alex learning more about his sister’s hidden life, the final minutes of Who Killed Sara? season 2 focus on Nicandro.

Was Nicandro behind Sara’s death? Photo: Netflix

While reviewing some files, He talks by phone with Sara’s psychiatrist, whom he thanks for having lied and for not revealing to Alex that he was Sara’s killer . “Let me continue to think that Marifer is responsible,” he exclaims.

But the doubt is here, since Nicandro not only talks about him, but also about a possible accomplice. With what has been seen in history, we could think that his assistant would have been Sergio, César Lascano or the doctor himself.

Nicandro threatened Sara’s psychiatrist. Photo: Netflix

With the end of season 2 of Who Killed Sara ?, fans speculate that the young woman and Nicandro worked together, both to plan her death or to fake it. Let’s remember that she is the only one who knew the whereabouts of her dad’s tape.

With more questions than answers, fans are waiting for Netflix to confirm the arrival of a third season.