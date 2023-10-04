To err is of humans. OK. But when those who make mistakes are the police and the judges, in addition to being human, it is terrible and regrettable. This is the case of the three-chapter documentary series Who killed Jill Dando?, a well-known BBC presenter who was shot in the head as she entered her house. The event occurred in April 1999 in the London neighborhood of Fulham, two years after the death of Lady Di, with whom she was physically compared. Both deaths shocked British society even though there were 920 homicides in the United Kingdom in that same year of 1999. The popularity of the presenter demanded a broader and more intense police investigation than usual and, naturally, the tabloid press was quick to spread misinformation with all kinds of more or less imaginative theories as the months passed.

And it was that pressure that, more than a year after the murder occurred, encouraged the police to arrest, charge and subsequently convict an alleged culprit who, eight years later, and after a new trial, was released for lack of conviction. evidence. A documentary (Netflix) in which, as is usual in the genre, the content takes precedence over the continent. Formally correct and functional, with the addition that none of those responsible for the investigation evaded analyzing their investigations and conclusions, what is interesting is what is narrated: a tremendous fact that 24 years after it occurred, the person responsible for the murder of Jill Dando, the television show host, “Crimewatchwhich, paradoxically, enlisted the public’s help to try to solve unsolved crimes.

