Review of:
NARRATIVE
The Finnish author presents us with a novel that revolves around a group rape. Portentous work about the loss of innocence
‘Who killed Bambi?’ It is a portentous novel about the loss of innocence. It revolves around a gang rape whose consequences for those involved —a young woman who is “the black sheep of a well-known family”, four well-off boys and their respective…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Killed #Bambi #Monika #Fagerholm #variations #scherzo
Leave a Reply