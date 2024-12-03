12/03/2024



Updated at 12:26 p.m.





‘Who killed Bambi?’ It is a portentous novel about the loss of innocence. It revolves around a gang rape whose consequences for those involved —a young woman who is “the black sheep of a well-known family”, four well-off boys and their respective…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only