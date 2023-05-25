Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The sixth edition of the Sharjah Masters International Chess Championship, organized by the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, has reached the final stage, in which the champion will be determined, after the struggle for the front intensified in the final meters, as the tournament leads in the eighth and penultimate round, 8 players, with a score of 5.5 points, are the American Sifian Samuel , Indian Gokish, American Oparin Gregor, Uzbek Naderbek Yakubiev, Iranian Amin Tabatabaei, Armenian Haik Martrosyan, Chinese Yu Yungen, and Indian Arjun Erigaisi, and 7 players come in second place with 5 points, led by Indian Nihal Sarin, Russian Andrei Aspenko, and Russian Sanan Sagirov Indian Braga Gnananda, Montenegrin Dennis Kadrić, Czech Ingwen Van, and American Hans Niemann.

The round competitions were attended by the delegation of the International Federation, which includes Dana Ozola, Vice President of the Federation, Sonja Johansson, Chair of the Events Committee, Sami Severini, Vice President of the Arab Federation, Khaled Izz al-Din al-Hijawi, member of the Executive Office of the Arab Federation, and Ihsan Turdaliev, Vice President of the Uzbek Federation, Director of the Tashkent International Chess Academy Omar Noman Al Ali, tournament director, and Ragai Al-Sousi, executive director of the club.

The round saw Salem Abdul Rahman, the player of our national team and the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, tied with the Chinese Jo Wenjun, and Salem raised his score to 4 points out of 8 rounds.

Also in the course of the eighth round, at the first table, the Indian Gokish tied with the American Oparin Gregory, and with the same result at the second table, the Armenian Haik Martrosyan tied with the American Sifian Samuel, and the Uzbek Naderbek Yakubiev tied in his meeting against the Iranian fourth edition champion, Amin Tabatabaei, at the third table.

At the fourth table, the Ukrainian Anton Korobov received his first loss at the hands of the Chinese Yu Yunjin, and a tie prevailed over the fifth table, which brought together the Russian Sanan Sagirov and the Indian Nihal Sarin, and at the sixth table, the Indian Arjun Irigaisi managed to settle the round in his favor, by defeating the Russian Kovalev Vladislav. .

In the Challenge Tournament for under 2500 points, which is held on the sidelines of the Masters Championship, the Egyptian Adham Fawzi and the Armenian Aymin Ohanian are equal at the top, while the Egyptian Abdel Rahman Hisham comes in second place with 6 points, and the third place comes with a score of 5.5 points 7 players, and they are: Ortik Najmatov, and the Georgian Siba Shevili, Swede Civic Vitali and Bai Adelard from Taipei, Uzbek Saeed Syed Aliyev, Russian Vladimir Burmakin, and Belgian Vanden Bosic.

While the Jordanian Anas Khoueira leads the Future Championship for promising players with a score of 7.5 points, the international Ali Hamdan Al-Sharifi, player of Al Ain Chess and Culture Club, comes in second place with a score of 6.5 points, while the Jordanian Ali Al-Qaisi and the Uzbek Zilola Aktomova occupy the third place with 6 points.