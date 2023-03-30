A Taiwanese archipelago off the coast of mainland China has been without internet for months after two crucial internet cables broke under the sea. Was it sabotage from China or was it a shark? Editor Wieland van Dijk sees how concerns are growing in Taiwan – but also beyond – about this vulnerable, submarine infrastructure.
