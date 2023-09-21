Next Saturday, Morena’s future presidential candidate, Claudia Sheinbaum, will be in Culiacánthe main event will be at 12:00 p.m. at the Figlostase where the members of the Defense Committees of the Fourth Transformation in Sinaloa.

Since yesterday It turned out that some Sinaloa politicians, mainly ex-priists and ex-panists, will be invited to join Claudia Sheinbaum’s project.surely They will be joining Morena and will be part of the 4T Committees in the state.

It had previously been made public that the former mayor of Mazatlán, Fernando Pucheta and the local deputy, Feliciano Valle will join Claudia Sheinbaum and to the Defense Committees of the Fourth Transformationthey tell us that Jesús Valdés, Gloria Himelda Félix, Antonio Castañeda, Carlos Escobar would also be protestingamong others.

In fact, yesterday a list of possible politicians who would protest and join Morena circulatednot all names are correct, others are possible, but we cannot confirm how Alejandro Higuera, Miguel Loaiza, Héctor Félix, Daniel Amador, Guadalupe Carrizoza and Faustino Hernández. It will be known on Saturday.

At his conference Week he Governor Rubén Rocha has highlighted the names of Fernando Pucheta and Feliciano Valle as prospects for join Claudia Sheinbaum’s project and that he would meet with her, the closeness and that there is a lot of communication is very notable.

If the names of the Sinaloan politicians are confirmed, we could anticipate that the PRI will be completely dismantled, Morena will be strengthened with structured cadres and we will begin to see an increasingly weaker opposition, without figures, without political operators and with an almost inoperative. About Claudia Sheinbaum’s event and the meeting with the governor, on Monday we talked to you about the fine details, so pay close attention.

National. Nothing more and nothing less than the governor of Nuevo León, Samuel García, has already acknowledged that he does not dislike the idea of ​​going “big time,” but his wife has not yet given him permission. With this he means that he does not rule out the presidential candidacy of Citizen movement. Surely he still doesn’t have the political moorings.

If Samuel García becomes the MC candidate for president, it would be the worst scenario for the Broad Front for Mexico, because the ‘target’ of voters would be similar, it would take away a large part of the young people and anti-Morena, so they will seek to block his way in the Congress of Nuevo León and with the businessmen of the group of 10 of that state. Strong pulling comes.

Diary. Since yesterday, the Secretary of Organization of the CEN of the PRI, Graciela Ortiz, arrived in Culiacán and held private meetings with PRI members from the state. Today she will have an agenda and public events.

Political Memory. “It is better to do and repent than not to do and repent”: Nicolás Machiavelli.

