It is possible to end the acute phase of the coronavirus pandemic this year, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday (24), although covid-19 currently causes one death every 12 seconds in the world. .

“We can end the acute phase of the pandemic this year, we can end Covid-19 as a global health emergency”, the highest alert level of the WHO, declared its director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

However, the official warned that it is “dangerous to assume that the ômicron (very transmissible variant) will be the last”, because conditions are “ideal” in the world for other variants to emerge, including more transmissible and virulent ones.

To end the acute phase of the pandemic, countries must not stand idly by and are obliged to fight against inequality in vaccination, monitor the virus and its variants and apply adapted restrictions, explained the expert, at the opening of the WHO executive committee. , which meets every week in Geneva.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been urging member states for weeks to accelerate the distribution of vaccines in poor countries, with the aim of vaccinating 70% of the population of all countries in the world by mid-2022.

Half of the WHO’s 194 member states have not reached the goal of reaching 40% of the population vaccinated by the end of 2021, according to the institution.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus continues to claim victims. Last week, one person died every 12 seconds in the world due to the disease and every three seconds 100 new cases were recorded, according to the director of the WHO.

The emergence of the omicron variant in November skyrocketed cases. Since then, 80 million new infections have been recorded.

But “so far, the explosion of cases has not been accompanied by an increase in deaths, although deaths have increased in all regions, especially in Africa, the region with the least access to vaccines”, according to the official.

“It is true that we will live with the covid (…), but learning to live with it should not mean that we have to leave the path free. It shouldn’t mean that we have to accept that 50,000 people die every week from a disease that we can prevent and recover from,” he said.

