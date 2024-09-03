The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued an important warning about current eating habits, especially due to the growing demand and consumption of processed meats.

Depending on the food, it is essential to moderate, or even avoid, the intake of these products due to their possible carcinogenic effects. But,How serious is this risk and how can it affect our health?

Processed meat, which includes foods such as luncheon meats, sausages, hamburgers, bacon, and cured or smoked meats, has been classified by the WHO as a Group 1 carcinogen.

This implies that there is sufficient scientific evidence confirming that the regular consumption of these meats can increase the risk of developing cancer in humans, particularly colorectal cancer. This type of cancer is one of the most common worldwide and its relationship with the consumption of processed meats has been documented in numerous scientific studies.

Group 1 carcinogens are the same as those of tobacco and asbestos, highlighting the seriousness of the risk associated with regular consumption of processed meat. Products that fall into this category are those that have been modified to improve their flavour or extend their shelf life by methods such as salting, curing, fermenting or smoking. Typical examples include chorizo, salami, ham, and various preserved meats. Even sauces and broths made from processed meat fall into this classification.

The chemical compounds behind the risk

The reason behind the risk associated with these meats lies in the chemical compounds that are formed during their processing, such as nitrosaminesThese compounds have been shown to be carcinogenic in experimental studies and are generated primarily during the curing or smoking process.

The WHO stresses that regular consumption of large quantities of processed meat significantly increases the risk of developing cancer, and therefore recommends that the population reduce its consumption.

And what about red meat?

In addition to processed meats, the WHO has also put the spotlight on unprocessed red meatssuch as beef, pork and lamb, classifying them as Group 2A carcinogens.

Although the link to cancer is not as strong as for processed meats, there is limited evidence to suggest a potential risk, especially when consumed in large quantities or cooked at high temperatures.

This type of preparation can generate harmful chemical compounds that could contribute to the development of cancer.

How can we reduce the risk?

Given this information, it is essential to consider healthier alternatives for our diet. Opting for lean meats, fish, poultry or even vegetable protein sources, such as legumes, nuts and soy-based products, can be an effective strategy to reduce the risk.

It is also important to pay attention to cooking methods: boiling, steaming or low-temperature cooking are safer options.