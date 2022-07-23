The World Health Organization (WHO) issued the highest warning signal for the monkeypox virus on Saturday. According to the organization, the virus is a global health emergency after it has appeared in more than 70 countries since May, WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Saturday. This is reported by international news agencies.

Declaring a global emergency means that the spread of the virus is an “extraordinary event” that could spread to more countries and therefore requires a coordinated response. It does not necessarily mean that a disease is particularly transmissible or fatal. Michael Ryan, head of the WHO’s emergency health program, said the organization is issuing the warning signal to make sure the international community takes the outbreak seriously.

The WHO committee that determines whether a disease is labeled a “global emergency” was divided over giving the highest warning signal, WHO director Tedros said. Nine of them were against, six committee members were in favour, so Tedros made the final decision himself. “I know this has not been an easy or straightforward process,” Tedros said. Earlier, the WHO declared a global emergency for, among others, Covid-19, an Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014 and the Zika virus outbreak in Latin America in 2016.

Usually mild

According to the US health agency CDC, there are currently nearly 17,000 infections with the monkey pox virus, of which according to the RIVM 712 in the Netherlands. Since an infection can also be asymptomatic, without the characteristic smallpox blisters on the skin, the true infection rate may be higher.

For this year, the virus mainly occurred in Africa. According to the WHO, an average of 3 to 6 percent of those infected on the continent die from the virus; it is therefore slightly less deadly than the ‘normal’ smallpox virus. According to the RIVM, infection is usually mild, but can be more serious in children and people with a weakened immune system. Since the outbreak started in May, five people worldwide have died from the virus, none of them in the Netherlands.

The virus is transmissible through the skin and therefore, in theory, anyone could get it. Nevertheless, men who have varying sexual contacts with men seem to be most at risk. The government intends to have the risk groups – this includes, for example, transgender people who are now taking the HIV prevention pill PrEP – preventively vaccinated. About 32,000 people are eligible for preventive vaccination.

On 7 July, Health Minister Ernst Kuipers (D66) wrote that he wanted to start vaccinations “as soon as possible”. The first shots should actually be taken next Monday, the GGDs of Amsterdam and the Haaglanden region announced earlier this week. Kuipers said earlier this week that the possible declaration of the monkeypox virus as a global emergency will not have direct consequences for Dutch policy.