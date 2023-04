People wait outside a hospital during fighting between the Sudanese army and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitaries in Khartoum, Sudan. | Photo: EFE/EPA/STRINGER

The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a high risk alert for biological contamination, after a group invaded the central public health laboratory in Khartoum, capital of Sudan.

During a press conference this Tuesday (25), the WHO representative in the country, Nima Saeed Abid, explained that the site stores a wide variety of biological and chemical materials, including pathogens such as measles and cholera.

“Trained lab technicians no longer have access to the lab and with power cuts it is not possible to properly manage biological materials stored in the lab for medical purposes,” said Saeed Abid.

It is still unclear who is responsible for the break-ins. The laboratory is located in the center of Khartoum, close to the sites of conflict between the Sudanese military and the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary group.

In addition to the biological dangers, the WHO representative also warned of the risk of deterioration in stocks of blood bags, as the laboratory functions as the country’s central blood bank.

With dwindling medical and fuel supplies, dozens of hospitals have closed in Khartoum and other parts of Sudan since fighting broke out in the country 10 days ago. The UN agency has warned that if the violence does not stop, there is a risk of the health system collapsing.