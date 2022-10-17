Zaynab Dosso: “They called me p … foreigner. Nobody reacted, some laughed”

Zaynab Dossothe blue athlete (champion of Athleticsqueen of the Italian sprint) told on social media of the insults on the street in Rome: “They called me a whore … foreign” while those around her either remained silent or laughed. A bad case of racism that happened to an Italian sports star after case of Paola Egonu.

Who is Zaynab Dosso, Italian sprinter (the fastest) in the footsteps of star Jacobs

Zaynab Dossohas the Italian record on 60 meters flat: a historic 7.16, which lowers the 1983 record by three cents Marisa Masullo. Bronze medal in the 4 × 100 meters relay at the European Championships Munich 2022has the national record of the specialty (together with Dalia Kaddari, Anna Bongiorni and Vittoria Fontana) with a time of 42 “71, established on the occasion of the Oregon World Cup 2022 where the Italian team qualified for the final.

To the European Championships in Munich 2022 as mentioned, in addition to the bronze in the relay she finished seventh in the 100 meters flat with a time of 11 “37. In 2016 she touched the podium in the 100 meters at the Under 18 European Championships in Tbilisi (fourth, running in 11.83) and won the bronze in the relay Swedish (race in which each fractionist runs a different distance, in the order 100, 200, 300 and 400 meters). This is the past. Future goals? Italian record of 100 meters and not only: “After having raced this year in 11.19 I am missing five cents to reach the chrono by Manuela Levorato. In the meantime, we will have to think about the indoor European Championships in Istanbul, at the beginning of March ”, he said on the Fidal website.

Who is Zaynab Dosso, Italian citizenship in 2016

Zaynab Dosso was born on 12 September 1999 in the Ivory Coast, where she spent her childhood. In 2009, at the age of ten, she moved to Rubiera (province of Reggio Emilia) to reunite with her parents who arrived in Italy in 2002. Speaking of childhood, she recently explained: “My grandfather had four wives. a farm with cows and sheep. At sunset they would return by themselves to the stable. But if they did not return, I had to go and run for them. I have been Italian since 16 “, her words in a recent interview with Repubblica.

See also Araújo as a right back is an option, but not always the best for FC Barcelona Zaynab Dosso (Lapresse)



Who is Zaynab Dosso, the meaning of the name

“In the Koran it often occurs, it means”wisdom“said Zaynab Dosso explaining the meaning of his name.





Who is Zaynab Dosso: passions, tattoos and idols

Basketball, dance, music (trap and r & b) and photography. Love i tattoos and has an elephant on his side, a symbol of the Ivory Coast. Zaynab has the footballer as an idol Didier Drogba (“in the Ivory Coast he is President of the Republic”) and admire the former American tennis player Serena Williams because she is “a warrior”.





Subscribe to the newsletter

