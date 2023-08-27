They called him a child when he arrived in Paris as an unknown, but within a few months he established himself as an undisputed starter in the midfield of the star team. It was the nickname given to 19-year-old Marco Verratti in the locker room who is no longer a child and after eleven years is close to saying goodbye to PSG, tempted by Saudi Arabia. However, he was overthrown by another child, Warren Zaire-Emery who is just 17 years old, and who already has a permanent place in Luis Enrique’s team. As a symbol of the new course: young, in fact, and also a Parisian by training. And since yesterday the youngest assist provider in the club’s history: just yet another precociousness record.