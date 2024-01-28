They said yes! Ana Brenda Contreras she married the businessman Zacarias Melhen in the Zotoluca Hacienda, located in the state of Hidalgo, Mexico. The ceremony was attended by friends, close family and some celebrities, such as Grettel Valdez, Chantal Andere, Rodrigo Rivero, Eva Cedeño and producer José Alberto Castro. The new spouses had been in a relationship for almost four years and had been engaged for a few months, keeping details of their private lives confidential. The well-known Mexican actress, model and singer, 37 years old, He shared some photographs through his social networks.

Who is Zacarías Melhen, Ana Brenda Contreras' husband?

Zacarias Melhen became the husband of Ana Brenda Contreras, after maintaining several years of relationship and months of commitment. The businessman, of Mexican-American origin, is currently 51 years old, around 14 years older than his current wife. Likewise, Melhen is the owner of a travel agency, according to some Aztec media reports. Unlike the previous couples of the well-known actress, little is known about her now husband.

Ana Brenda Contreras with Zacarías Melhen. Photo: IG/AnaBreco

How did Ana Brenda Contreras meet her husband, Zacarías Melhen?

In 2021, Ana Brenda Contreras and Zacarías Melhem began their relationship after knowing each other for several years. This was because Zacarías Melhem is the brother of the actress's best friend. Before starting a romantic relationship with Ana Brenda Contreras, Zacarías Melhem was married to Mirta López, a woman who died due to a cerebral infarction.

How old is Ana Brenda Contreras?

The actress, businesswoman and model Ana Brenda Contreras is currently 37 years old. She was born in the United States on December 24, 1986. Likewise, she began her career as a singer in the Mexican reality show 'Popstars'. Later, she would make her debut as an actress in 2005, in the telenovela 'Barrera de amor'.

Ana Brenda Contreras with Zacarías Melhen. Photo: IG/AnaBreco

Where did Ana Brenda Contreras and Zacarías Melhen get married?

The Zotoluca Hacienda It was the venue that hosted the ceremony Ana Brenda Contreras and Zacarías Melhen. It is located in the municipality of Apan, in the state of Hidalgo, Mexico. It is approximately 100 kilometers from Mexico City and 50 kilometers from Pachuca de Soto, the state capital.

The hacienda was built in the 16th century by Viceroy Luis de Velasco y Alarcón. During the colonial era, it was one of the most important haciendas in the region. Today, it is a luxury boutique hotel that preserves the beauty and charm of its colonial past.

In addition, it is an ideal place for those looking for a destination of luxury and tranquility. The hacienda offers a variety of activities and services, such as accommodation, gastronomy, spa, adventure tourism and ecotourism.



