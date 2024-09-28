Last Wednesday (25), in an attitude that in the diplomatic world is considered a message of protest, the delegates from the United States left the plenary of the UN General Assembly, in New York, during the speech by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela , Yván Gil.

In his speech, the chancellor presented his usual repertoire: he accused the United States and the opposition to Nicolás Maduro of planning a coup d’état against the dictator; called Israel’s offensive in the Gaza Strip against the terrorist group Hamas “the greatest crime of extermination and genocide since that perpetrated by Hitler in the Second World War”; said that Ukraine, Russia’s enemy (Venezuela’s ally), is “Nazi”; and classified the presidents of Argentina, Javier Milei, and Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, as “lackeys”.

In January 2023, when Gil replaced Carlos Faria (very close to Russia), Venezuela’s new Foreign Minister was hailed by Chavismo sources as “someone who dialogues and without ideological stridency”.

However, it didn’t take long for the chancellor to show that this assessment was completely wrong – on his social networks, statements and in communiqués, Gil always expresses himself extremely aggressively, fanatically defending Chavismo’s positions.

He called the European Union’s (EU) High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, “shameless” after the bloc’s countries failed to recognize Maduro’s “victory” in the July 28 election.

Following Venezuela’s expulsion of a team from the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, announced in February (a move that was later reversed), Gil accused UN officials of acting “as a kind of private law firm for coup plotters and terrorist groups.”

Milei is one of the chancellor’s favorite targets: before the offense of Wednesday’s speech, he had called the Argentine libertarian president a “fascist”, “Nazi” and a “puppet” of the United States and the spokesperson for the Argentine presidency, Manuel Adorni, with a “blunt face”.

When Chile’s president, the leftist Gabriel Boric, also criticized Maduro’s fraudulent victory in July’s presidential election, Gil said he was a “Pinochetist and coup leader.”

Yván Eduardo Gil Pinto is 52 years old and has been a supporter of Chavismo since the time of the original dictator, Hugo Chávez (who governed from 1999 until his death in 2013).

Graduated in agronomy from the Central University of Venezuela (UCV), he held positions linked to agricultural production in the Venezuelan government, until reaching his peak as Minister of Agriculture, a position he held in two periods between 2013 and 2016.

Even though he is not in the diplomatic field, in 2017 he was appointed deputy minister for Europe at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and in 2021, charge d’affaires with the EU, before reaching the post of chancellor last year.

Gil’s lies and rudeness, so absurd, end up producing memorable gaffes. In April this year, he said that Trem de Aragua, the largest criminal group in Venezuela, with branches in other Latin American countries and the United States, did not exist.

“We proved that the Trem de Aragua is a fiction created by the international media to try to create a label. As they did with the alleged Los Soles Cartel. As the speech of the Los Soles Cartel was defeated, it was demonstrated that it is an organization that does not exist, that never existed, now they invent a so-called Trem de Aragua, an organization that existed in Venezuela, in a localized way, and that they later tried to put as a brand. We saw, for example, how ridiculously videos even appear of people saying, ‘We are from Trem de Aragua’, with a Peruvian accent, with a Chilean accent,” he said, in statements published by Colombian websites.

The statement caused astonishment because, in addition to the wide range of records and facts that prove the existence and strong activity of the criminal group, in September last year the Venezuelan government itself carried out a major operation to remove control of the Penitentiary Center from Trem de Aragua. of Tocorón, one of the largest in the country.

Finally, in August, Gil acknowledged the existence of the gang, even though he stated that it was no longer active. On the occasion, he took the opportunity to point out, without evidence, a relationship between the group and the Venezuelan opposition.

“The evidence led us to believe that the Tren del Llano [outra gangue venezuelana] and the extinct Trem de Aragua were actually being hired by the opposition to launch a coup d’état,” said Gil, in a meeting with diplomatic representatives accredited in the country, according to information from the newspaper El Nacional.

Although musical chairs tend to be intense in high-ranking positions within Chavismo, Gil will likely continue defending Maduro’s camp with his lies and gaffes for a long time, judging by the virulence with which he attacks opponents of the dictatorship.