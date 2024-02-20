Alexei Navalny's widow said this Monday that she would continue her husband's work to achieve a democratic and free Russia, presenting itself for the first time as a political force and calling on its followers to join it.

Navalny's sudden death in prison, announced by Russian authorities on Friday, left a vacuum in the Russian opposition. His supporters had wondered if his wife, Yulia Navalnaya, who For a long time he had avoided being the center of attentioncould step in to fill the void.

The portrait of the deceased Russian opponent Alexei Navalny among flowers.

In a video posted Monday, Navalnaya, 47, indicated she would do so. She said she first appeared on her late husband's YouTube channel to tell her followers that the most important thing they could do to honor her legacy was “fight with more desperation and fury than before”.

Navalnaya, who had not seen her husband in two years, accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of being “personally responsible” for her husband's death and called on the international community to unite to overthrow Putin's “terrifying regime.”

“Three days ago, Vladimir Putin killed my husband, Alexei Navalny. “Putin killed the father of my children,” said Yulia Navalnaya, holding back tears in the video. ”With him, (Putin) wanted to kill our spirit, our freedom, our future,” she added.

In 2020, Navalnaya achieved, through a series of public demands, that her husband, who was in a coma in Siberia due to poisoning, could leave Russia. Also was by his side when he returned to Russia from Germanybefore they arrested him.

Navalny, convicted of “extremism,” was serving a 19-year sentence in a remote Arctic prison colony after trials that, according to many voices, were politically motivated.

“They couldn't break my husband, that's why Putin killed him”Navalnaya stated, adding that Alexei was “mistreated, isolated from the world” and “still did not give up.”

The opponent's wife promised to find out “who carried out this crime” and under what circumstances.

“I will continue the work of Alexei Navalny. I will continue through our country, with you. I ask you all to be by my side (…). It is not a shame to do little, it is a shame to do nothing, It is a shame to allow yourself to be frightened.”he declared.

Her notoriety led some Navalny supporters to dream of a political future for her, even before the opponent and anti-corruption activist was behind bars.

“We must unite to hit Putin, his friends, to the thugs with epaulets, to the courtiers and to the murderers who want to paralyze our country”he declared.

Yulia and her story with Navalny

Yulia Navalnaya was born in Moscow in 1976 and is the daughter of the renowned scientist Boris Ambrosimov.

She studied International Relations at the Plekhanov University of Economics and worked in a bank before her first daughter, Daria, was born, who is currently studying at Stanford University in the United States. Then her second son, Zahar, arrived. At that time, Navalny was already a major figure in the Russian opposition.

Yulia and Alexei met on a beach in Turkey when they were 22 years old and, before the poisoning in 2020, lived in an apartment in Moscow in a “ordeal of repression and surveillance.”



“For many years our family has lived in a way where searches, arrests and threats are common,” he wrote in 2018 on Instagram.

Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia Navalnaya.

Days before the announcement of his death, Navalny himself had dedicated a romantic message on social networks to his wife for Valentine's Day.

“Dear, with you everything is like in a song: between us there are cities, airport takeoff lights, blue snowstorms and thousands of kilometers. But I feel like you're close every second and I love you more and more.”he wrote in X along with a photo of the two.

Крошка, у нас с тобой все как в песне: между нами города, взлетные огни а aerodromes, without meters and long kilometers. No я чувствую, что ты рядом каждую секунду, и я люблю тебя все сильне е ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gnnTf7RYrR — Alexey Navalny (@navalny) February 14, 2024

The new face of the Russian opposition?

Although Yulia did not play as public a role as her husband, she always seemed share interest in Navalny's politics. Furthermore, as she herself emphasized in the YouTube video, all these years she was with her husband in the demonstrations, house arrests, searches and during her poisoning in the summer of 2020.

However, Navalnaya's speech on Friday at the Munich Security Conference and her subsequent address to her followers on social media suggest that He could be changing his mind to take on a more leading role in the opposition.

Navalny's wife Yulia at the Munich security conference: “If it's true, I want Putin, his entourage, Putin's friends and his government to know they will be held responsible for what they have done to our country, my family, and my husband. And that day will come very soon.” pic.twitter.com/ivZnoGwzr6 — max seddon (@maxseddon) February 16, 2024

Alexei Navalny and his wife

“What we need is a free, peaceful and happy Russia. The wonderful Russia of the future that my husband dreamed of so much,” said Navalnaya. And she added: “That is the country that I want to build together with you. The country that Alexei Navalny imagined,” she concluded.

“Yulia Navalnaya is a unique flower,” in an otherwise boring cast of Russian political wives, wrote Russian journalist Anna Narinskaya, in an essay about the relevant role that Navalnaya has been taking on since 2021.

“Not because she is the wife of an opposition politician,” Narinskaya observed, but because she has so naturally united two elements that are difficult to combine: “the position of wife of a prominent man and a woman who controls her destiny.”.

