Deutsche Welle 02/19/2024 – 21:56

Widow of opposition leader Alexei Navalny promises to continue her husband's fight and accuses Russian leader of murdering him. A 47-year-old economist who stayed out of the spotlight gains popularity and strong international support. Until the death of her husband, Russian oppositionist Alexei Navalny, in a prison in the Arctic Circle, Yulia Navalnaya did not entertain the idea of ​​one day being become the leader of the opposition to President Vladimir Putin's regime.

But, in a video released this Monday (19/02), three days after the death of her husband and less than a month before the presidential elections in Russia, the 47-year-old woman and mother of two alternated between anger and mourning, while promising to continue Navalny's fight. She also did not hesitate to point out the main culprit for her husband's death.

“Alexei died in prison after being tortured and tormented for three years,” he said. “He was kept in a concrete box. For three years he starved. But not for a split second did he question what he was fighting and suffering for. My husband was unbreakable. That’s why Putin murdered him.”

“By killing Alexei, Putin killed half of me; half of my heart and soul. But, my other half tells me that I have no right to give up. I will continue Alexei Navalny’s work, I will continue to fight for our country and I ask you to remain by my side” he stated.

“I call on you to share my fury, my anger, my hatred of those who dared to destroy our future.”

Any possible successor to Navalny will inherit a battered opposition, with the main leaders imprisoned, exiled or dead.

Many of his supporters fled Russia after the Anti-Corruption Foundation, founded by Navalny, was classified as extremist and was therefore subject to brutal repression by the Russian state. Those who remain in the country have little room for maneuver in a tightly controlled political system where protests against the government are simply prohibited.

Strong-willed economist

Until her husband's death, Navalnaya stayed away from politics, while making it clear that she shared his views.

She limited her public appearances to the most important moments, such as the occasions when she demanded Navalny's release.

Navalnaya was present for years at the protests organized by the movement led by Alexei and at the various court hearings he faced. She herself was arrested several times.

Yulia was born in Moscow, the daughter of renowned scientist Boris Ambrosimov. She graduated from the prestigious Plekhanov University of Economics.

She met Alexei during a holiday trip to Turkey in 1998. They married two years later and had a daughter, Daria, and a son, Zakhar. The couple became members of the liberal Yabloko party.

In 2020, Navalny lay in a coma in a hospital in Omsk after being poisoned with the nerve agent novichok in an assassination attempt blamed on the Kremlin.

Navalnaya went to the location in Siberia, together with film crews, to support the employees and, at the same time, put pressure on the medical team. She made a direct appeal to Putin for her husband to be released for treatment abroad. Shortly afterwards, he would be transported to Germany.

Navalny's supporters say she was instrumental in allowing the activist to leave the country. In 2021, after recovering in Germany, Navalny chose to return to Russia, only to be immediately arrested upon setting foot in Moscow.

Before he died, Putin's biggest enemy had been in prison for three years and was serving a sentence of more than 30 years in prison. In August 2023, he was sentenced, in a closed-door trial, to an additional 19 years in prison – in addition to the 12 years he had already served, on various charges –, this time for allegedly founding and financing a terrorist organization and trivializing Nazism.

In December, Navalny was transferred from a prison in the Vladimir region, less than 200 kilometers from Moscow, to a prison in the Arctic Circle, close to the Ural mountain range, where he died.

International support

Hours after Navalny's death, she attended the Munich Security Conference, which brought together several international leaders, where she gave a powerful speech blaming Putin for her husband's death. At the same event, she met with the American Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and the exiled leader of the Belarusian opposition, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

This Monday, Navalnaya was in Brussels where he held meetings with several authorities, including the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Navalnaya's video had 1.5 million hits in just three hours, with almost 50,000 comments. During the same period, the video was also watched 1.4 million times on a profile opened in her name on the social network X, while she quickly accumulated tens of thousands of followers.

A sign that she represents a real threat to Putin's regime is the fact that several pro-Kremlin profiles on social media have begun trying to damage her image, with the mass dissemination of content denounced by her allies as false.

