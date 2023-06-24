The conflict in Ukraine allowed the unpredictable head of the Wagner paramilitary group, Yevgeny Prigozhinestablish himself as a leading figure in Russia, but his call to revolt against the General Staff of the regular army threatens to cut short his takeoff.

(Read here: Alert in Russia for the Wagner group rebellion: columns advance towards Moscow)

The 62-year-old volcanic billionaire, with a shaved head and tough features, accused the defense minister on FridaySergei Shoigu, for having ordered the bombardment of Wagner bases in the rear of the Ukrainian front, killing a “large number” of mercenaries.

Prigozhin promised to “stop” the Moscow military command, recalled that he has “25,000” fighters at his disposal and called on “everyone who wants” to join his troops to “end disorder.”

Shortly after, he clarified that his intention was not to carry out “a coup d’état”, but to lead a “march for justice”.

This clarification did not seem to convince the Russian security services (FSB), which opened an investigation against him for “calling for armed mutiny.”a charge that could carry a lengthy prison sentence.

But nothing is certain in the life of Prigozhin, consummate master of provocation and unexpected turns.

“We still have to understand what is happening,” says the independent Russian analyst Tatiana Stanovaia, who considers it likely that the authorities “try to put Prigozhin out of the game”, who would have involuntarily lent himself to that game.

“For the FSB and the General Staff, this is a godsend. At the very least, Prigozhin is going to take a blow.”

Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner Group, vowed to “go all the way” in his campaign against the Russian military command. Vladimir Putin accuses him of treason.

Posing on the front line

In May of this year, he achieved his consecration by claiming the conquest of the city of Bakhmut (east), one of the few victories of the Russian forces, after months of fierce fighting.

But during the battle of Bakhmut, tensions with the General Staff increased. Prigozhin accuses the military of skimping on ammunition and posts videos insulting Russian commanders. An unimaginable attitude for any other individual in Russia, where severe repression reigns.

People pose for photos on a tank reading ‘Siberia’ as soldiers from the private military company (PMC) Wagner Group block a street in central Rostov-on-Don, southern Russia. See also It became known about the shortage of places in hotels near Moscow for the New Year holidays Photo: ARKADY BUDNITSKY. EFE

For years, Prigozhin did shadow work for the Kremlin, sending mercenaries from his private group, Wagner, to theaters of conflict in the Middle East and Africa.always denying any involvement.

The strategy changed with the start of the conflict in Ukraine, in February 2022. Its public eruption began in September, when the Russian army suffered serious and humiliating setbacks.

Prigozhin is presented for the first time as the founder of Wagner, a militia that since 2014 has fought in Ukraine, Syria and in African countries.

In October, he sets up his offices in a luxurious glass building in St. Petersburg and begins to recruit thousands of men in Russian prisons.

The offer made to the convicts was to fight in exchange for amnesty. With a caveat: deserters and those who allowed themselves to be captured would be executed.

When a video circulated of an alleged Wagner defector being executed with a sledgehammer, Prigozhin did not hesitate to praise the crime and call the executed man a “dog”.

“Don’t drink a lot, don’t take drugs, don’t rape anyone,” he also told a group of prisoners who had fought for six months and regained their freedom.

Unlike Russian generals, criticized for not attending battles in person, Prigozhin gladly poses with his mercenaries supposedly on the front line.

Earlier this year, he posted a message from the cockpit of an SU-24 fighter and challenged Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky to an aerial duel.

“If you want, see you in the air. If you win, you take (Bajmut).”

Prigozhin himself was imprisoned in Russia for nearly a decade at the end of the Soviet era, then became a hot dog vendor in St. Petersburg, before rising to rub shoulders with the upper echelons as a hotelier.

AFP