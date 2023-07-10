Many Guadalajara fans were not very enthusiastic to see that the transfer market did not bring a renowned ‘9’ who could take charge of the annotations, since there was talk of Alan Pulido and Luca Martinez Dupuyhowever, neither arrived and instead he signed Ricardo Marinwho had an excellent step in the expansion league with the celaya.
However, for now, after two days of the Apertura 2023 disputed, the one who has taken all the reflectors is nothing more and nothing less than the youth squad Yael Padillawho managed to score in the first game against Lion and in the second in front of Atlético San Luiswhich is turning it into a rough diamond.
The midfielder made his debut just in Matchday 1 of the MX League, but his goals have put him in the crosshairs of all Mexican soccer, since he is barely 17 years old, but even so, he already has all the confidence of the Serbian helmsman Veljko Paunovicwho only had positive words for his pupil.
“He has been working with us for a long time. We raised him from the basics and he showed us that he has a tremendous, fantastic level. I like to take time with youngsters, beyond advising the player, what I want is for him to win over the locker room, to win over the veterans, the captains, his own teammates of his age and when he achieves this, achieve tremendous potential. Circumstances have favored him, he was ready and I said so, we don’t look at the player’s card, we look at the performance”declared the rojiblanco coach.
“From his movements and posture, he has a tremendous ability to escape. We have a diamond in the rough that we have to polish. We have to surround him with people who care and remain humble. I have no doubt that in his inner circle they will help him so that it does not happen. Now that he continues, that he is hungry to want more, watch videos and look for someone where he projects himself and make his way. There is tremendous potential.”he added.
Thanks to his score, the man from Guadalajara became the youngest player to score for El Rebaño, and he also joined the list of rookie soccer players for the club who scored in their first duel of short tournaments, such as Alejandro Vela, Jorge Mora, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez and william guzman.
The path of the attacker began when he was registered in 2018 for the Sub-13 of the Chivaslater he went through the Sub-15, Sub-17 and Sub-20, making the leap to the first team without having to go through the tapatio of the expansion leaguethanks to The magician He saw his potential during a tour of the United States, although since the last days of the Clausura 2023 he began to be considered, even appearing on the bench for the league. Added to this, the native of Guadalajara also has experience in the lower categories of the Mexican team.
Finally, ESPN included padilla in the list of the children of the future of the Tricolor in the 2023 edition, where the opinions of coaches and viewers of Mexican soccer on national prospects are considered. In this exercise, the rojiblanco youth squad is described as ‘A player who controls the ball at above-average speed and takes advantage of that virtue projects a great future and hope for the rojiblancos’.
