🕯️ Jonathan Yael Padilla Sandoval will be 18 years old until December…. 🔥 In the two games that Paunovic has given him, he has responded with a goal at Chivas. ⭐ It seems that in Guadalajara they found a new talent. pic.twitter.com/5OCpPQ0ldD — Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) July 9, 2023

2️⃣ games, 2️⃣ goals ⚽️⚽️ Yael Padilla finished off a well-developed play by the Herd to give us the lead on the scoreboard 🔝 🎥 This is how it was seen on the cameras of @chivastvmx 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/SX9munbD4X — CHIVAS (@Chivas) July 9, 2023

“From his movements and posture, he has a tremendous ability to escape. We have a diamond in the rough that we have to polish. We have to surround him with people who care and remain humble. I have no doubt that in his inner circle they will help him so that it does not happen. Now that he continues, that he is hungry to want more, watch videos and look for someone where he projects himself and make his way. There is tremendous potential.”he added.

Polish your diamond! Veljko Paunovic showered Chivas youth squad player Yael Padilla with praise after his second consecutive goalhttps://t.co/5tZj0wrJuk pic.twitter.com/LijbLSvVHz — Halftime (@halftime) July 9, 2023

The path of the attacker began when he was registered in 2018 for the Sub-13 of the Chivaslater he went through the Sub-15, Sub-17 and Sub-20, making the leap to the first team without having to go through the tapatio of the expansion leaguethanks to The magician He saw his potential during a tour of the United States, although since the last days of the Clausura 2023 he began to be considered, even appearing on the bench for the league. Added to this, the native of Guadalajara also has experience in the lower categories of the Mexican team.