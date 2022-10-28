He is vegan, does not drive a car, never takes a plane, only buys second-hand clothes, lives on green electricity and chooses his bank on ethical grounds, but he also works for a chemical company. Who is the Flemish climate activist Wouter Mouton (44), who was involved in the incident yesterday in which the painting Girl with a Pearl Earring was defaced? Why does he do what he does?

