The results of the scrutiny tend to have a trend: there are games that improve their results as the count progresses and others that worsen them. The chart below reflects those trends as votes are counted.

Seats at stake

The following table represents the last deputies assigned to each party and those who are closest to taking them away. Since 136 seats are distributed in the Madrid Assembly, the ‘next’ to be assigned would be 137, 138 and 139. The bar shows how the result would be according to the latest available data.

The vote for municipalities

In this map we update the results for each party in the municipalities of Madrid. Using the buttons you can see the difference between left-right blocks and with the results of the last elections, in 2019.

Winner



Blocks

Winner 2019



Blocks 2019



The first results also allow us to know the results in the 21 districts of the city of Madrid.