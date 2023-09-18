William Badell is a prominent Venezuelan model, who this Sunday, September 17, was elected as the first finalist of the Miss International 2023 contest, in which the representative of Thailand was the winner, Kim Thitisan Goodburn. Learn about Mr. Venezuela’s career in this note.



YOU CAN SEE: The wait is over! They are the official candidates for Miss Venezuela 2023

Who is William Badell?

William Manuel Badell López is a 27-year-old Venezuelan model who has had an outstanding career in the world of male beauty pageants. He was born on June 29, 1996 in Maracaibo, Zulia state.

The Venezuelan representative grew up in Valencia, Carabobo state. Currently, he studies social communication and lives in Dubai, where he works as a model. He also serves as a flight attendant, and is a member of the cabin crew ofEmirates Airlines. He has five brothers and also comes from the Wayúu ethnic group.

William Badell during the Mister International 2023 competition. Photo: William Badell See also Summer is over!

YOU CAN SEE: Jean Carlo Simancas: what did the actor say about his relationship with Maye Brandt and her death?

The Marabino model was Mister Supranational Venezuela 2021 and represented his country at Mister Supranacional 2021, in Poland. On that occasion he finished as second finalist and, in said contest, Varo Vargas, Mister Supranational Peru 2021, was the winner.

William Badell participated in Mister Supranational 2021 and was second finalist. Photo: Mister Supranational

The last Sunday, William Badell had an outstanding participation in Mister Internacional 2023, finishing as first finalist in the competition.

The Top 5 of Mister International 2023 was made up of representatives from Thailand, Venezuela, India, Brazil and France.

The Republic now on Telegram

Are you interested in staying up to date with the latest news from Venezuela? We invite you to subscribe to our Telegram channel:https://t.me/larepublicavereceives the most recent information on daily events in the country from reliable sources.

#William #Badell #Venezuelan #elected #finalist #Mister #International