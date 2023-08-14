The libertarian and anti-system economist javier mileiwith a growing popularity that led him to be the most voted in the Argentine primaries, will contest the presidency Patricia Bullrichfrom the opposition coalition Together for Change (right), and the Minister of Economy Sergio Massa.

(Analysis: Why does the election result deepen economic uncertainty in Argentina?)

These three candidates will face each other in the general elections to be held on October 22, with a possible runoff November 19.

(In context: Candidate Javier Milei leads the primaries in Argentina, according to the first results)

Milei, a lion against the breed

Javier Milei this Sunday.

With his disheveled hair and an aggressive speech against what he calls “the political caste”, Milei became in these primary elections the phenomenon that shook the status quo.

“The caste is afraid.” “Long live freedom, damn it!” This 52-year-old economist, a libertarian and right-wing deputy who proposes eliminating the Central Bank, allowing the free carrying of weapons and prohibiting abortion, cried out at his rallies.

“I did not come here to guide lambs, I came to wake up lions”, was his motto.

(Also read: The FBI arrived in Ecuador to investigate the crime of Fernando Villavicencio: this is how it will work)

After being elected deputy in 2021, Milei raffled off his salary, in a gesture of contempt for the perks of politicians. His criticism of state intervention has been echoed in the most disadvantaged areas of Argentina, where poverty is growing..

And criticism from former collaborators who denounced that he asked for a payment in dollars for assigning candidacies does not seem to have dented his rising popularity, especially among young men jaded or indignant with traditional politics.

(Keep reading: The father of Daniel Sancho, the confessed murderer of Edwin Arrieta, will not go to Thailand)

He has published several books and at the same time has been accused of plagiarizing entire paragraphs. In addition, he had a web radio show, “Demoliendo mitos”.

Single and childless, his love for his mastiff dogs and his very close relationship with his sister Karina make up, according to his own statements, his closest affective circle.

Massa, political skill

Photo: JUAN MABROMATA / AFP

51 year old lawyer, Sergio Massa assumed the Ministry of Economy a year ago, in one of the worst moments of the prolonged Argentine crisis. Smiling and elegant, she has the ability to present difficulties as achievements, at least among her followers.

“He came to bring order to the ministry. It was a daunting task,” Peronist leader Jorge Ferraresi told AFP. Despite the fact that inflation (115% year-on-year) and poverty (40%) are at historic peaks, the vice president, Cristina Kirchner, praises him: “Sergio, you took charge at a very difficult, very complex moment. You didn’t wrinkle, you were forward and that’s always good,” said the leader of the government coalition Unión por la Patria.

(We recommend: Colombian migration helped Spain break its population record: why?)

man of ambitions, Massa has made and broken political alliances. In 2013, he created the Frente Renovador, a centrist party as an alternative to Kirchner, whom he had accompanied as chief of staff between 2008 and 2009..

“He has a strength: he is a person very close to the circle of power in politics, the media and businessmen,” political scientist Paola Zubán described him.

The son of Italian immigrants, Massa grew up on the outskirts of Buenos Aires. He is married and has two children.

(You can read: Argentina, at a turning point or a point of no return?)

Bullrich, the heavy hand

Patricia Bullrich, from Together for Change.

67 years old and involved in politics since adolescence, when she was a member of the Peronist Youth in the turbulent 1970s, in full activity of the Montoneros guerrillaPatricia Bullrich offers herself as the heavy hand without half measures for a country in crisis. “It’s all or it’s nothing,” he cries in his advertising messages.

The history of his family is linked to that of Argentina. His great-grandfather Honorio Pueyrredón was a prominent radical (Social Democratic) leader, the Bullrichs had the most important cattle auction house in Buenos Aires in the 19th century. His brother-in-law Rodolfo Galimberti was an important leader of the Montoneros. And his cousin Fabiana Cantilo is a leading figure of national rock.

(Keep reading: Argentina pays maturity to the IMF with yuan and CAF bridge loan)



She was Minister of Security in the Macri government (2015-2019) and Minister of Labor in Fernando de la Rúa (1999-2001). President of the PRO party, on leave for the electoral campaign, she has cultivated an image of a determined and intransigent woman.

“She is characterized by courage, decision and firmness. She has a great capacity for political evaluation,” Fernando Iglesias, a leader very close to her, told AFP.

(Also: IMF and Argentina reach technical agreement for another debt refinancing review)

Bullrich has a son, Francisco Langieri, born in 1979 when he returned to Argentina after a few years in exile with his then partner Marcelo “Pancho” Langieri. Her current husband is the lawyer Guillermo Yanco.

AFP