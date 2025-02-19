Who is who in the room where the US and Russia are negotiating the future of Ukraine (without Ukraine)

The United States and Russia have met on Tuesday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to negotiate the end of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which next week turns three years old. Neither Ukraine nor the EU are present and these are the people who are part of the delegations.

USA

Steve Witkoff, sent for the Middle East (left)

New York real estate promoter who knows Donald Trump for decades and is now in the center of his foreign policy team. Witkoff is attributed to having pressed the Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu to accept a high fire agreement in Gaza.

Marco Rubio, Secretary of State (second on the left)

Rubio, who was once a staunch critic of Donald Trump, has become one of his closest allies, making history as the first Latin to occupy the position of maximum diplomat in the country.

The ex -senator of Florida, 53, has defended a hard -line stance with respect to China and Iran, while opposing additional financing for Ukraine.

Mike Waltz, National Security Advisor (third on the left)

Veteran of a decorated war and congressman of Florida during three mandates, Michael Waltz was one of the first and firm supporters of Donald Trump during his first presidency.

Known for his hawk position on China and Iran, Waltz has also been an advisor to multiple republican administrations.

Russia

Sergei Lavrov, Foreign Minister (Right)

Sergei Lavrov, an unconditional of Russian diplomacy, has been Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country for more than two decades. Throughout his career he has openly criticized Western interference in the affairs of other nations and has firmly opposed liberal values. However, its real influence on Putin is still a debate.

Yuri Ushakov, main foreign policy advisor (second to the right)

Ushakov, 77, has been Putin’s main advisor in foreign policy for more than a decade, but has remained largely between racks.

He was previously Ambassador to Russia in the United States from 1998 to 2008, where he acquired a valuable experience in negotiations with Washington.

The hosts

Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan al Saud, and the Saudi National Security Advisor, Mosaad Bin Mohammad al-Aiban (Center), joined at the beginning of the meeting, but his presence was not planned throughout The negotiations.