From the worst result in the history of the PP in 2019, to an absolute majority in 2023. Just a year and three months ago, the popular José Luis Martínez-Almeida (Madrid, 48 years old) had an internal civil war about to break out in the party: the attempt to spy on Isabel Díaz Ayuso from her City Council through senior municipal officials. The management of the ball of the masks ―when two commission agents sold sanitary material to the Consistory in March 2020 for a value of 15.8 million euros, charging a commission of almost six―, led it to limbo. 15 months later, he has swept the electoral colleges of the capital of Spain with 29 councilors and more than 729,302 votes, reaping the biggest victory for a Madrid PP mayor to date: the 21 districts. This Saturday, Almeida has been appointed mayor by 29 votes, his.

More information

Now, Almeida has restructured his government team with 11 areas. The vice mayor’s office, the spokesperson and the Emergency Security area will fall on Inmaculada Sanz. And on his left hand, Borja Carabante, who will again assume Environment and Mobility plus the Urban Planning area.

José Antonio Martínez Páramo, who was general director of the Environment in the previous term, will be in charge of the delegated area of ​​Cleaning and Green Areas. The first government meeting will be this Monday at the Cibeles palace. The president of the plenary will be, once again, Borja Fanjul.

The main faces of the new executive of Almeida

IMMACULATE SANZ Inmaculada —Inma— Sanz Otero (Zamora, 46 years old) is part of the group closest to Almeida. She will be the new deputy mayor of the capital of Spain and spokesperson for the Madrid government from this Saturday. In the past term (2019-2023) she also served as spokesperson and delegate for Emergencies and Security. She is also part of the Executive Committee of the Madrid PP, where she is the Deputy Secretary of the Sector. BORJA CARABANTE Borja Carabante (Madrid, 48 years old) will be the new delegate for Urban Development and Mobility. Carabante is Almeida’s most trusted person. For the last four years he has piloted the capital’s new garbage contracts. MARTA RIVERA DE LA CRUZ Marta Rivera de la Cruz (Lugo, 53 years old) will be the third Deputy Mayor and Government Area for Culture, Tourism and Sports. From 2019 to 2023 she has been advisor of Culture to Isabel Díaz Ayuso in the Community of Madrid. Now, in addition to carrying this Culture portfolio in the City Council with Almeida, she will be number two with Alberto Núñez Feijóo at the Congress of Deputies. See also Hockey Roope Hintz breaks NHL points record again - Patrik Laine gets second point-free match ENGRACY HIDALGO Engracia Hidalgo (Mérida, 64 years old) will be, once again, the Councilor for Finance of the Madrid City Council. In addition, she will assume the Economy portfolio, in the hands of Ciudadanos for the last four years. Hidalgo manages 5,000 million euros a year, the budget of an entire state capital. JOSE FERNANDEZ José Fernández was president of the Salamanca district in the previous term. He will be the delegate of Families, Equality in this mandate. PALOMA GARCIA ROMERO Paloma García Romero was delegate of the Government Area of ​​Works and Equipment during the term from 2019 to 2023. Now, she will repeat with the same position for another four years. ALMUDENA MAILLO Almudena Maíllo will continue for four more years as Tourism delegate. An area that depends on Marta Rivera de la Cruz.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Councilors presiding over district boards

Downtown District: Carlos Segura Gutiérrez.

Arganzuela District: Dolores Navarro Ruiz.

Retirement District: Andrea Levy Soler.

Salamanca District: Cayetana Hernández de la Riva.

Chamartín District: Yolanda Estrada Marín.

District of Tetuán: Paula Gómez-Angulo Amorós.

Chamberí District: Jaime González Taboada.

Fuencarral-El Pardo District: José Antonio Martínez Páramo.

Moncloa-Aravaca District: Borja Fanjul Fernández-Pita.

Latina District: Alberto González Díaz.

Carabanchel District: Carlos Izquierdo Torres.

Usera District: Sonia Cea Quintana.

Puente de Vallecas District: Ángel Niño.

Moratalaz District: Ignacio Pezuela Cabañes.

District of Ciudad Lineal: Nadia Álvarez Padilla.

Hortaleza District: David Pérez García.

Villaverde District: Orlando Chacón Tabares.

Villa de Vallecas District: Carlos González Pereira.

Vicálvaro District: Ángel Ramos Sánchez.

District of San Blas-Canillejas: Almudena Maíllo del Valle.

Barajas District: Juan Peña Ochoa.

follow here the latest news about the elections in Madrid.