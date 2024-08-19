“Fist blows,” kicks, beatings, “physical and mental violence,” is what journalist and actress Yañez (Río Negro, 1981) claimed to have suffered from the former president. The relationship had begun in 2014 and the abuse two years later, she said, when he forced her to have an abortion. According to her story, the violence began to become habitual while they lived in the presidential residence of Olivos, after Fernández’s victory in the 2019 elections. “At night, always with complaints and arguments that ended with slaps,” she explained and said that she “wore makeup, covered up the blows to help him.” Everything got worse when in August 2021 it was learned that both had violated the sanitary confinement measures during the coronavirus pandemic a year earlier, with a party to celebrate her birthday. From then on, she said, Fernández began to hold her responsible for the decline of his government. The couple ended up separating at the end of last year. Yañez now lives in Madrid with her two-year-old son Francisco and her mother.

