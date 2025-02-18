The summit between the United States and Russia to end the Ukraine War (But without Ukraine) He has started in Riad, capital of Saudi Arabia. It is the first meeting between a Russian Foreign Minister and another in the US since January 2022.

The US delegation is formed by the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, the National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz, and the US special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff. The Russian includes Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and Vladimir Putin’s advisor for foreign policy, Yuri Ushakov. Among each other, the hosts: Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan al Saud and the Saudi National Security counselor, Mosaad Bin Mohammad al-Aiban.

Marco Rubio

The US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. Shawn Thew/EFE

Latin, Republican and Miami. Rubio (May 28, 1971) is a senator for Florida, a seat that has been occupied since 2011, as a favorite candidate of the Tea Party. It is since then The first son of Cubans in the Senate. Member of the Republican Party, he was president of the Florida House of Representatives from 2006 to 2008. A perfect Spanish speaks and is part of the Senate Foreign Commission.

With him, there are three senators in the US Congress with Cuban roots (the other two are Ted Cruz and Robert Menéndez). Rubio is one of the senators who has received the most money from the National Rifle Association. In 2016, He unsuccessfully aspired to the Republican candidacy for the Presidency. In 2024, his name rang hard to be Vice President of Trump, but the chosen one was JD Vance.





Already as US Secretary of State, Rubio has said a few days ago that Washington maintains its commitment to “the independence of Ukraine.” However, before taking possession he said it was unrealistic to think that Ukraine could win the war.

Thus, he urged that Washington’s priority was ending the conflict. Rubio has argued that it is unlikely that the Ukrainian country can recover all lost territories. “There is no way for Ukraine to push these people back where they were,” he said.

Mike Waltz

Donald Trump’s national security advisor Mike Waltz. AP / LaPresse

This retired officer of the National Guard of the Army and Veteran War (he was deployed several times in Afghanistan), He is Trump’s national security advisor. “Mike has been a great promoter of my foreign policy agenda first … And it will be a tremendous defender of our search to achieve peace through force!” He said.

Member of the Republican Party, was the First soldier of the Special Forces of the Army chosen for Congress. He held the position of representative for the sixth congressional district of Florida from 2019 to 2025. He also worked in the Pentagon as an advisor to political issues when Donald Rumsfeld and Robert Gates were the defense holders.

What does Waltz think about the Ukraine War? Initially he supported the country of Zelenski when he was invaded by Russia in February 2022, but gradually turned. So that In 2024 he voted against multiple bills to help Ukraine. That same year, in an opinion article in The Economist, he wrote that giving military help to Ukraine indefinitely was a “recipe for failure”, but that the US could “provide more weapons to Ukraine with less restrictions” if Putin refused to negotiate .





In January 2023, he presented a bill to request authorization to use the American military force to “put ourselves at war with cartels” in Mexico. Strict with China, he proposed a boycott of the US delegation to the 2022 Beijing Winter Games due to China’s participation in the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic and its continuous abuse of the Uigur Muslim population.

Steve Witkoff

Steve Witkoff at the National Republican Convention of July 2024. Getty images

According to Trump, Witkoff “is a very respected leader in business and philanthropy, which has made each project and community in which he has been involved is stronger and more prosperous.” The President appointed this a few weeks ago entrepreneur and philanthropist as his special envoy for the Middle East. “It will be a relentless voice for peace and will make us proud to all,” said the president.

Trump describes him as a “great negotiator”, but actually Witkoff It has no formal diplomatic experience. Even so, the president attributes the merit of facilitating the current high -fire agreement between Israel and Hamas and obtaining the release of an American from a Russian prison.

Witkoff comes from the same sector as the president. According to Trump, it is a widely recognized figure in the world of real estate trends globally. The new advisor founded the real estate Witkoff in 1997, with offices in New York, Los Angeles and Miami.





Trump and Witkoff are friends, Leo Sands account in the Washington Post. They are since 1986 when today president bought a sandwich in a charcuterie after he forgot his portfolio. Before being appointed special sent to the Middle East was his political advisor, fund collector and golf partner. Witkoff was also one of those in charge of organizing Trump’s investiture ceremony on January 20.

Sergei Lavrov

Sergei Lavrov, in a file photo. EFE

Born on March 21, 1950, he is a career diplomat and Minister of Foreign Affairs since 2004. It has been in front of the portfolio for more than two decades and is one of Vladimir Putin’s few trusted men. Russian, English, French, Dhivehi and Cingalés.

Lavrov has plenty of diplomatic experience. For example, it was the Moscow representative before the United Nations for ten years (between 2004 and 2014). That is why his daughter Ekaterina is graduated by the University of Columbia (USA), since she lived in New York until 2014.

He has played a fundamental role in previous crises of this level, such as the War of Syria or the beginning precisely of the conflict with Ukraine and the illegal annexation of Crimea, in 2014. That year, Lavrov defended the Russian proposal of three parts for the progress of Ukraine: constitutional federalism, recognition of linguistic minorities (the Russian) and that Ukraine was a non -aligned state.





In 2022, the invasion has already begun, said that Russia needed to “desnazify” that country and argued that Adolf Hitler, as Volodimir Zelenski, had a Jewish inheritance. “Hitler also had Jewish blood,” said.

Yuri Ushakov

Yuri Ushakov with Putin at the BRICS Summit, in 2018. Wikipedia/kremlin.ru

Born March 13, 1947, since 2012 he is an advisor to the president of Russia in foreign policy. He is a diplomat (it was also when there was still the Soviet Union) and was a Russian ambassador to the United States from 1998 to 2008. Add more than 50 years of experience in international relations.

In February 2022, he dismissed US warnings that Russia planned to invade Ukraine. “We do not understand why they spread clearly false information about Russian intentions,” he said at that time.





The Kremlin Advisor for International Affairs speak English and Danish fluently. In 2022, an investigation of the publication Metla He revealed that the USHAKOV family owned real estate valued at more than 700 million rubles (just over 7 million euros).

Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud

The Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, the Saud Al-Fafaisal Prince. EFE

The Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia was born in Germany, November 1, 1974. Member of the Saudi Royal Family, He is the son of Prince Farhan Bin Abdullah to Saud. As a diplomat, he was a Saudi ambassador to Germany from 2019 to his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia in October 2019.

The Faisal Prince He has developed his career in the military industry of Saudi Arabia being in 2017 president of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the Military Industries of Saudi Arabia. He was the main advisor at the United States Saudi Embassy from 2017 to 2019.

On Ukraine, in June 2024 he attended the Peace Summit in Switzerland. Faisal said that serious negotiations would require “difficult commitments as part of a road map that leads to peace. And here, it is essential to underline that Any credible process will need Russia’s participation. “





More concerned with the Middle East, in January 2024, Faisal said that normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia would not be possible without resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Last July, asked European countries to impose sanctions on Israel For war crimes committed during Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

Mosaad Bin Mohammad al-Aiban

He is a national security counselor, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers of Saudi. It is part of the Saudi Council of Political and Security Affairs and the Council of Economic and Development Affairs.

Al Aiban was Consultant throughout the Saudi government Before landing at the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and, finally, becoming an advisor to the Saudi Royal Court. In 1995 he was appointed member of the Council of Ministers.

Traditionally he has not occupied a specific ministerial portfolio, but it has been trust envoy of several Saudi sovereignsincluding King Fahd and King Abdullah.