Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called it a “reset,” others called it a “reorganization.” France 24 takes a look at the new team of Army commanders tasked with helping Ukraine rebuild military momentum and ultimately win the war against Russia.

After weeks of speculation, Zelensky announced he would replace popular military chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi earlier this month and also revealed a complete reshuffle of his high command.

To find out more about Zelensky's new men, France 24 spoke with Ryhor Nizhnikau, Ukraine specialist and lead researcher of the research program on Russia, the EU's Eastern Neighborhood and Eurasiafrom the Finnish Institute of International Affairs.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander in Chief: 'The Snow Leopard' or 'The Butcher'

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, 58, is not a new face for Ukrainians. Syrskyi is a career military man who led Ukrainian troops against the Russian-backed separatist revolt in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine in 2014, earning him the nickname 'Snow Leopard'. Until his appointment as the new Army commander, Syrskyi – whose leadership style is described as traditionalist and consistent with his training in the Soviet Army – served as commander of Ukrainian ground forces. He is credited with fighting the Russians around Kiev at the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022 and masterminding one of Ukraine's most important victories in the war so far: the counteroffensive and the liberation of the eastern Kharkiv region.

But the war has also darkened Syrskyi's name, earning him the much less flattering nickname 'The Butcher'. According to 'Political', this is due to the terrible – and very deadly – Ukrainian defeat in the small but key city of Bakhmutwhich became known as the “meat grinder” and whose defense Syrskyi oversaw.

According to Nizhnikau, Syrskyi has a double reputation. While he is considered a respected commander within the Army, the general public has had a harder time coming to terms with the human losses for which he has been blamed.

“While polls show that (his predecessor), Zaluzhny, had 94% of the public's trust, the figure for Syrskyi is something like 40%,” he explained. One of Syrskyi's biggest challenges, Nizhnikau notes, will be not only to take Zaluzhny's place, but also to stop being compared to him.

Oleksandr Pavliuk, commander of the armed forces: the model soldier

Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, 53, is Ukraine's former deputy defense minister and was hand-picked by Syrskyi himself. In an interview with Ukrainska Pravda, Syrskyi said that Pavliuk – who for the past two years has served as Syrskyi's deputy – was the only name he had considered for the position.

Pavliuk fought on the front lines in Donetsk in 2014. When Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022, he was in charge of defending the eastern regions and later Kiev. He is a soldier decorated as “Hero of Ukraine”.

Nizhnikau said Pavliuk is a well-respected model soldier whose only drawback is that he temporarily veered into the political world by becoming deputy minister in early 2023 and could be considered to have one foot in both the Zelensky administration and the military.

Yurii Sodol, commander of the joint forces: What happened in Mariupol?

Lieutenant General Yurii Sodol, 53, also received the “Hero of Ukraine” award and is the former head of the Ukrainian Marine Corps. Like many others, he brings with him frontline experience from 2014 and is described by Nizhnikau as a “solid soldier.”

Although very little is known about Sodol (he has managed to stay out of the public eye quite successfully), questions remain about his role in the defense of Mariupol, which he was originally in charge of. When Mariupol was besieged, the captain of the Azov regiment acted as de facto commander. According to Nizhnikau, although Sodol has not been charged with any crime, his and others' role in this tragedy is “deeply disputed in Ukraine.”

Documents that will be declassified after the war could very well show that he was simply following orders, Nizhnikau said. He added that Sodol has proven to be an effective and modern military commander and is well known for modernizing the Ukrainian marine infantry in accordance with NATO standards.

Ihor Plahuta, commander of the territorial defense forces: the one with the lost biography

Major General Ihor Plahuta, 56, has been described by Ukrainian Pravda as “the most mysterious and ambiguous appointment” of Zelensky's new team of commanders, with no trace of a past before 2005.

Plahuta's documented experience with the Army includes serving as commander of the Ukrainian Separate Presidential Brigade, the 169th Army Training Center and the Southern Territorial Command of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of the Interior.

Most recently, he was deputy commander of the Khortytsia operational strategic group, which is a formation of Ukrainian ground troops fighting the Russian invasion.

Nizhnikau said Plahuta is by far the most politically risky appointment, not least because he, during his time with the Interior Ministry's internal troops, was part of the force that broke into the Euromaidan protests in 2014.

But Nizhnikau said this doesn't seem to have worked against him so far. Euromaidan's experience doesn't necessarily discredit Plahuta because he was “quite reasonable—he tried to negotiate with the protesters and avoided unnecessary confrontations—so most people seem to think it's no big deal.”

There are others in Zelensky's government who were also on the “wrong” – i.e. pro-Russian – side of the Euromaidan protests, Nizhnikau noted.

Ihor Skybyuk, commander of the air assault forces

Brigadier General Ihor Skybyuk, 48, is the youngest of the group and takes on his new role after serving as chief of staff and deputy commander of Ukraine's air assault forces. Before that, he served as commander of the 80th Air Assault Brigade, known as the “Firefighters,” which participated in the 2022 Kharkiv counteroffensive.

Ukrainska Pravda cites official reports saying that thanks to the “decisive and timely” actions of Skybyuk, the city of Izium in eastern Ukraine was liberated. Skybyuk was awarded the title “Hero of Ukraine” for his efforts.

The newspaper described him as a balanced and calm leader who never yells at his subordinates.

Nizhnikau also cited Skybyuk's reputation for bravery, adding that firefighters “have always been sent to the most difficult parts of the front and sometimes had to stop Russian offensives in open fields.”

Nizhnikau said the new military command appears to be a step in the right direction as Ukraine struggles to regain momentum on the ground after months of stalemate, calling the new appointments generally positive “and in some cases very positive.”