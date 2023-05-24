Lawsuits or not: there is always time for love. The new girlfriend of entrepreneur and reality star Peter Gillis is Wendy van Hout from Eindhoven. She was born and raised in the city of lights and comes from a real fairground family. The two met on the terrace of Oostappen Park Blauwe Meer in Lommel.

That happened during the opening weekend of the park, let the two know. ‘Wendy was looking for an annual place to make pleasant trips with her children. Coincidentally, she got talking here, after which they had a cup of coffee together. There was an immediate positive click’.

In Eindhoven, Wendy grew up in ‘a family with two hard-working parents and an older and younger brother’. She herself has five children from three relationships. ‘She has a good relationship with all her children and the fathers. The eldest two (17 and 19 years old) live and study in France and regularly visit her in the Netherlands. Wendy sees her three youngest sons (4, 9 and 11 years old) frequently.’ See also Russian troops "evacuate" villages - HIMARS missiles destroy tank convoy

Started at the fair

Wendy started her working life at fairgrounds. She traveled around the country with her family. Later she started a business in bags and accessories and owned two clothing stores. After a bankruptcy in 2017, she started a career as a tattoo artist in 2019. Unfortunately, that also did not last long, in their own words because of the corona lockdown.

Since 2021 she has been earning her money with a webshop and social media. That is useful in connection with the television recordings around Gillis: standing in front of the camera is not new to Van Hout. She played a few years ago in the clip of the song You Are A Gold Digger by singer Gerard Palatinate.

Read more below the video: Wendy and Peter’s children have already met

The children of Wendy and Peter Gillis, who comes from Asten himself, have now met each other. The couple would like to move in together quickly in Gillis’ new villa in Neerpelt. In the new season of TV show Mass is Cash Wendy can already be seen. See also LIVE | World food program 'devastated' by war in Ukraine, British benefit yields 13.3 million euros

In the first nine seasons of the program, Gillis’ then-partner Nicol Kremers was still one of the leading players. The two announced in February that they are no longer together.

Meanwhile, Peter Gillis is still involved in several lawsuits. Various municipalities are fighting against the entrepreneur in connection with the illegal accommodation of migrant workers. There is also a court case about the alleged abuse of his ex Nicol Kremers. This month it was announced that Gillis must pay the municipality of Loon op Zand 170,000 euros. Check out how it is here.