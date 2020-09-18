In Russia, after the brutal murder of two girls in Rybinsk, a suspect in a terrible crime was detained. They searched for 41-year-old Vitaly Molchanov for several days, and a reward of 500 thousand rubles (more than 6 thousand dollars) was assigned for his capture. The terrible massacre of children gave rise to once again raising the issue of the problem of pedophiles and the need for their timely identification.

On September 18, a murder suspect was discovered in Rybinsk. In the video after the arrest, the man confessed to the murder and clarified that he acted in a state of intoxication. “I drank the bottle somewhere before 10 o’clock … and killed them as if“, – says the man on video, which is quoted by Kommersant.

The brutal murder in Rybinsk was committed on 15 September. The victims were two girls – 8-year-old Elena and 13-year-old Yana. The children were found by the mother when she returned from work, and the stepfather was suspected of a brutal crime.

Investigators found that the girls were raped, cut with a knife, and then the killer dismembered the bodies of the victims.

After the crime, it was revealed that the roommate of the mother of the murdered girls had recently (in December 2019) been released from the colony, where he had been imprisoned for rape and murder of a child.

We will remind, earlier in Yakutia, a 13-year-old schoolgirl became a victim of rape. A physical education teacher is accused of a crime. The investigation found that the criminal actions against the minor continued for almost six months.

