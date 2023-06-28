Who is Virginia De Masi, Max Biaggi’s new 23-year-old girlfriend

Who is Virginia De Masi, Max Biaggi’s new 23-year-old girlfriend with whom the former centaur was photographed during a holiday in Formentera?

The former motorcycling champion, in fact, was immortalized in a series of photos published on Who in unequivocal attitudes with a girl younger than him.

“The early summer holiday in Formentera is a classic for ‘Vipponi’. Less classic is embracing in the water, in the sunlight, with a girl who is not the girlfriend to whom he has been tied for five years ”reads the magazine.

“After the beach, the two go to the restaurant, the Can Carlos, one of the most renowned on the island (again: it’s not that Max has taken it ‘to a little place that only I know’, but to a place where goes unnoticed). Even the evening is all smiles and effusions. If they are roses, they will flourish” the weekly continues.

Who is Virginia De Masi

According to the magazine directed by Alfonso Signorini, the mysterious brunette, 29 years younger than Max Biaggi, is called Virginia De Masi, she is 23 years old and a dancer.

We don’t have much information about her except that, as we read in the magazine, “she should also have a twin sister who is a dancer, that even as a little girl it was clear to everyone that she would make a career in tutus and slippers, that she loves going to the disco on Saturday night and who doesn’t believe in Prince Charming”.

“‘Prince Charming doesn’t exist, he exists only in fairy tales and in ballet’, he said when he was still sixteen in an interview with a Neapolitan site in 2016” he continues Who.

And again: “’I’m looking for a man of character and, above all, of culture. But that he has the so-called attributes’”. Who knows if Max Biaggi isn’t exactly the person Virginia De Masi said she was looking for.