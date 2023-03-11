FC Barcelona is already thinking about the club’s future project and it seems that they have found a player in Brazil that fits what they are looking for. The signing of Lewandowski is very good for the present, but the Pole is 34 years old and at some point he will stop performing like he is now and a young replacement is needed. Vitor Roque has started to make noise in Europe and is chosen by Laporta, but who is Vitor Roque?
– He is a striker who can play up front in any position, although his ideal position is in the center despite his height, 1.71 meters. He has a powerful physique that reminds him of Kun Agüero.
– Vitor Roque is from a small Brazilian municipality called Timoteo, it is about 200km from the capital and has a population of less than 80,000 people.
– He started playing soccer at the age of 10, at America Mineiro, and in barely two years Cruzeiro offered him a youth contract, which he accepted.
– The forward continued at Cruzeiro until in 2021 he was offered a professional contract and made his debut with the first team. He came off the bench at half-time and played 18 minutes, because his coach considered that he could not keep up with the rhythm of the game.
– A year later he left for Athletico Paranaense, who paid 5 million euros for him. It is here that his career takes off, playing in 29 games and scoring 5 goals in one season. He was the starting forward in the Libertadores, and his team reached the final.
– The 2023 South American is the best tournament to date for the player: 6 goals in 8 games were enough to crown Brazil.
– His idol, like that of most Brazilians, is Ronaldo Nazario, who is also the president of Cruzeiro, the team where he became known.
– Furthermore, it shares a peculiarity with ‘Il Fenomeno’. His first goal for Cruzeiro was when he was just 16 years old and he got a kick out of Ronaldo after the game: “I am very happy. The first goal is never forgotten. I can only say thank you. It is a pleasure to be in your team (referring to Ronaldo Nazario)“.
– Currently, half of Europe is behind him. PSG insists a lot on getting the player, Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona are also attentive to the future of the Brazilian.
– Currently, its value according to Transfermrkt is 14 million euros, although the termination clause it has is 60 million euros.
