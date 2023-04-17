Victor Boniface, Milan on the trail of the new Osimhen. Behind the scenes transfer market

The Milan is preparing to face Victor (Osimhen in quarters of Champions League to Naples: here where to see the match in tv-streaming) and could engage in offense Victor (boniface). The Rossoneri are looking for a centre-forward for next season to join in the squad a Olivier Giroud (the French forward will renew to 30 June 2024, the announcement could arrive in the next few days according to reports) given the disappointing season of Divock Origicombined with the ups and downs of Ante Rebic (which, however, remains more of a second striker). Without forgetting the doubts about the future of Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Foot Mercato in recent days spoke of farewell at the end of the season). We see who is Victor Boniface, hot name for the Milan attack.

Victor Boniface with Giroud for the attack of the new Milan? Transfer market rumors

Victor Boniface is a striker who potentially has the right profile for Milan (but also watch out for Lazio, Naples and Bologna): tall (1.93m) and physically strong centre-forward, young (born in 2000) and revelation in Belgium with the shirt of Royale Union Saint Gilloise (under contract until 2026)the second-placed club in Belgium in the Jupiler Pro League just three points behind Genk, and in the quarter-finals Europa League against the Bayer Leverkusen after deleting theUnion Berlin in the round of 16 with his brace in the first leg and an assist in the return leg. Boniface scored this year 19 goals and they are 5 in the Europa League (where he is vice-top scorer behind Marcus Rashford with 6). “The market doesn’t interest me, I’m focused on Union SG,” said Boniface commenting on the rumors. “I already dream of the final (of the Europa League), but the road is still long. Does this club hold me tight? You say so, not me”. But Milan remains at the window…

Transfer market news

Subscribe to the newsletter

