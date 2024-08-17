Dino Pes, known as Velluto, wins the Palio di Siena on August 17, 2024 for Lupa. The 43-year-old jockey from Silanus, in the province of Nuoro, leads the horse Benitos to triumph. Velluto, with his first triumph, gives Lupa the 38th victory in the history of the Palio, ending the 6-year fast that lasted since August 16, 2024.

Today’s success represents the pinnacle of the jockey’s career, who until now had obtained two victories at the Palio di Legnano, one success at the Palio di Asti and two victories at the Palio di Fucecchio.

In the Palio di Siena, Velluto had 9 appearances before today’s triumph. His debut dates back to 2000 with Giraffa, with whom he would also race twice in 2001. Then, a career with Pantera (2002), Valdimontone (2002), Giraffa (2003), Bruco (twice 2004) and, after more than a decade of absence, Leocorno (2017). Velluto failed to finish the race 4 times and the horse arrived shaken at the finish line. Today, the jockey redeemed himself