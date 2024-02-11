Geolier, the Neapolitan singer who ranked second at the 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival, has been engaged to a fashion influencer for more than two years: VD'A

Geolierthe Neapolitan singer who has made a lot of headlines in recent days for his participation in the Sanremo Festival, is happily engaged to his Valeria. We don't have much information about this girl, so much so that not even her surname is known, much less her age. She is known on social media for being a fashion influencer. Her name is VD'A, which are most likely the initials of her first and last name. Her Instagram profile is followed by more than 300 million followers.

Despite the lack of details, the couple did not hesitate to publicly share their love through shots and videos on social media, showing a strong and affectionate bond. Both use their profiles to document special moments and everyday days spent together, allowing fans to follow them closely.

We don't have much information about this young couple, but Geolier himself, last April, spoke about his romantic relationship during an interview on Corriere della Sera:

She taught me many things and I taught her many things. There is a tough comparison between us, but above all a magnificent relationship.

This couple has been linked for ages two years, during which they supported each other in the challenges of daily life and professional ambitions. Valeria was a constant presence alongside the rapper, supporting him in his choices and accompanying him in his goals.

Their relationship is an example of mutual trust and affection, highlighted by their constant presence for each other. While maintaining a certain discretion about their private life, their bond exudes authenticity and love, arousing admiration and support from their fans.