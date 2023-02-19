Despite being the son of the media Katia Condos and Federico Salazar, Vasco Salazar, 21, opted for a career completely removed from show business.

Federico Salazar and Katia Condos welcomed their first child Vasco Salazar Condos in 2001, followed by their daughters, Tilsa and Siena. But it was not until October 11, 2008 when the journalist and the actress were married in a discreet ceremony in Lurín, where the actors Magdyel Ugaz, Johanna San Miguel, Diego Bertie, Marisol and Celine Aguirre and Vanessa attended as guests. I knew. Now, more than 20 years later, the question arises if the firstborn of the famous couple would also enter the world of show business and entertainment.

Who is Vasco Salazar Condos?

Vasco Salazar Condos was born on September 26, 2001, being the eldest son of Katia Condos and Federico Salazar, who has three other offspring from his first marriage to the communicator Carol Núñez, from whom he separated in 1997.

Unlike his sister Tilsa Salazar, who has 15.3 thousand followers on Instagram, Vasco Salazar Condos keeps his profile private and his Facebook account has not been updated since 2021. Although he is not on TikTok either, his LinkedIn user indicates that he speaks fluent in english, german and french.

On the other hand, through the photographs that his father Federico Salazar took of him when he was a teenager, it can be deduced that he is a fan of surfing.

Vasco Salazar Condos is fond of surfing. Photo: Federico Salazar/Facebook

What does the son of Katia Condos and Federico Salazar do?

The two eldest sons of Federico Salazar, Sebastián Salazar Núñez and José María Salazar Núñez, are media figures, the first was the host of the Sunday program “Cuarto poder” and the second is a writer and poet.

However, the son of Katia Condos, Vasco Salazar Condos21, entered the Universidad del Pacífico (Peru) in 2019 to study Information Engineering, and is currently a Digital Strategy Scholar at NTT DATA Europe & Latam, one of the largest digital consulting and IT services companies of the world.

“(I am) super interested in programming and business technology processes,” affirms Vasco Salazar Condos on LinkedIn, where he also stresses that he was a volunteer at Casa Ronald McDonald and Proyecto Hogar.

“Your good heart, intelligence and sense of humor help you create the wonderful life you deserve”, I wish her mother Katia Condos, on Instagram. For his part, Federico Salazar highlighted in a comment on Facebook: “Vasco brought out a bit of my adventurous side (as a kid).”

Vasco Salazar Condos is the eldest son of Katia Condos and Federico Salazar. Photo: Katia Condos/Instagram

How many children does Federico Salazar have?

The renowned journalist Federico Salazar has a total of 6 children, but not all share the same mother. These are: Geancarlo Núñez Vélez, Sebastián Salazar Núñez and José María Salazar Núñez, children of his ex-relationship with Carol Núñez. While Vasco Salazar, Siena Salazar and Tilsa Salazar are the result of his union with Katia Condos.