'This is war' has already started its new season. The entry of Katia Palma and other new characters began to give people something to talk about. Little by little, one by one, the contestants show their faces and one of the faces that caught the attention was the beloved actress Vania Torres.

Who is Vania Torres?

Vania was born on November 6, 1995 in Lima and, according to Ojo, at the age of 10 she started board racing. In 2017 he ventured into paddle surfing. In 2019 she became national champion and she also won the gold medal in the Latin American and Pan American surfing events. Furthermore, in her participation in the Lima 2019 Pan American Games she won the silver medal, which also gave her recognition from the entire country. Likewise, she won the gold medal in the South American Beach Championships.

Vania Torres She is also an actress and made her television debut in 'Perdóname', a series starring Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos. Her character was a boxer.

Why did Joaquín de Orbegoso and Vania Torres break up?

The actressVania TorresHe surprised more than one by confirming that he ended his three-year relationship withJoaquín de Orbegoso. “Everything's fine. In truth, these are things that happen…“, she commented at the beginning. After that, the actress was asked if her relationship completed its cycle: “It's not the idea when you start being with someone, but it can happen and it's normal. He's a super cool guy, and we'll be friends.”“.

In this regard, the athlete told the reasons that both took to follow different paths. “There was no serious problem, it was simply life, time, the pandemic was hard and took its toll.“, he concluded.

