Vanessa Tello married in a private ceremony held in the Municipality of Surco. The model, who monopolized the pages of shows years ago for being the “archrival” of Tilsa Lozano. Completely away from TV to dedicate herself to her career as a nutritionist, the remembered “Umbrella Girl” and former member of “EEG” had avoided revealing the identity of her now husband in her Instagram posts.

Who is Vanessa Tello’s husband?

Vanessa Tello, 33, married businessman José Noriega, 46. Known under the affectionate name of “Pepito”, he prefers to keep his Instagram account private. However, in his Facebook profile, which has not been updated since 2017, his fondness for handling long-range firearms is evident, as well as driving quads (ATVs) in dunes.

Precisely, with this scenario in the background, the ex-model shared a video of their last week of dating, to the rhythm of “Fight On” by Sam Tinnesz.

What happened to Vanessa Tello’s engagement ring?

In August 2022, Vanessa Tello shared with 258,000 Instagram followers the journey of what happened after her proposal in Turkey.

According to what he said, his engagement ring was bought in California (United States) and from there he followed a long trip to Europe. However, when the time came, he discovered that it was too big for him. “We had to return it” he explained in his stories on the social network, in which he did not hide the anxiety that caused him, even more so when the address to which he was sent did not correspond.

Despite this anecdote, Vanessa Tello got married and shared her happiness on Instagram: “I am receiving all this rain of blessings with open arms. Thanks, God. Always bless our family union ”.

His sister’s words were also emotional, Ericka Tello, who asked the bride and groom during the ceremony to “Always live the magic of life. No longer as individuals. Together, because now the two become one.

On the other hand, the influencer Korina Rivadeneira and the singer-songwriter Nicole Pillman are some of the celebrities who expressed their congratulations to the newlyweds on social networks Vanessa Tello and Jose Noriega.

Vanessa Tello’s religious wedding

After her civil wedding, the former Miss Colita, Vanessa Tello was married religiously on January 21, the ceremony was held at the Santa María Reina Parish in San Isidro, and the reception was at the Catalina Estate in Pachacamac.