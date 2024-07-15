Donald Trump on Monday picked Ohio Republican Senator James David Vance to run as his running mate.

Trump revealed his choice on his Truth Social platform as his supporters gathered in Milwaukee for the Republican convention, which was fueled by the assassination attempt on the former president.

Vance, 39, has had an unusually rapid rise in American politics. After a troubled, poor childhood in southern Ohio, he served in the Marines, won a scholarship to Yale Law School and later worked in San Francisco.

He rose to fame after 2016 when he wrote the book “Hillbilly Elegy,” in which he explored the social and economic problems facing his hometown and the cycle of poverty that trapped Americans in the Appalachian Mountains, where his mother and her family grew up.

The book criticized what Vance saw as the culture of self-destruction in rural America and sought to explain Trump’s popularity among poor Americans of European descent.

Vance himself was highly critical of Trump before and after his 2016 presidential election victory over Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, calling him by a number of names.

But as Vance prepares to run for U.S. Senate in Ohio in 2022, he has become one of the former president’s most vocal defenders, backing Trump even when some of his Senate colleagues have refused to do so.

Vance downplayed the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters to prevent the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory, saying he “doubted” Mike Pence’s life was in danger, even though violent protesters came within yards of the former vice president when Secret Service agents escorted him from the Capitol.

Vance also echoed Trump’s criticism of the way the Justice Department prosecuted the Jan. 6 rioters, accusing the department of ignoring due process protections.