Chapter Five of Falcon and the Winter Soldier has arrived on Disney +. For this installment, an important cameo was announced, which fell on Julia Louis-Dreyfus, actress who plays Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who takes on the persona of a villain while offering to help John Walker.

Thanks to a new report from Variety, it has been revealed that she must have debuted at the MCU in Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and not on the streaming show.

“In a world before the coronavirus, it was scheduled to debut in the film that had a release date for May 1, 2020,” the specialized portal reads.

Who is Valentina Allegra de Fontaine?

For those unfamiliar with the character, she is associated with the SHIELD organization.In the comics, Valentina quickly becomes a love interest for Nick Fury, although she is eventually revealed as a Russian undercover agent who takes over from Madame Hydra.

Everything indicates that Marvel is preparing Louis-Dreyfus for a continuing role in the MCU, especially for its Phase 4 now in development.

What happened in Falcon and the Winter Soldier 1×05?

The chapter lets us see John Walker ceasing to be Captain America and separated from the army. At par, Bucky meets Baron Zemo in a tense conversation.

While the fans think that they will fight again, the truth is that The Winter Soldier delivers the villain to Wakanda, where he will be imprisoned for the death of King T’Chaka.

On the other hand, we see Sam and Bucky resume their lives together with what they wanted so much to recover: Steve Rogers’ shield. Also, Falcon is seen conversing with Isaiah Bradley, whom he tries to convince to come out and introduce himself as a Supersoldier.

In a post-credit scene, we see Walker forging his own shield.