Should vaccinated people be allowed more? Or is that even a constitutional must? Jens Spahn delivers with an announcement. Statements by the Ethics Council and Spahn himself come into focus.

Berlin / Munich – Several weeks into the second Corona year, the federal government apparently wants to deal with a question that has so far been widely circumnavigated: What rights should vaccinated persons receive (back) in everyday life with a pandemic? Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) announced the first relief on the Easter weekend. But the plagued by several corona flops * The head of the department received a mixed response – and other explosive questions remain open.

Privileges after double corona vaccination? At least compulsory testing could fall – the RKI thesis should make it possible

The reason for the statement was an inherently positive working thesis: In an RKI report to Spahn’s Ministry *, which apparently also went to the federal states, according to dpa: “According to the current state of knowledge, the risk of virus transmission by people who have been fully vaccinated is At the latest from the 15th day after administration of the second vaccination dose lower than if a negative rapid antigen test was found in asymptomatic infected persons. “According to the current state of knowledge, the risk of transmission appears to be reduced to the extent that vaccinated persons are likely given the epidemiology of the disease no longer play an essential role ”.

Spahn * drew conclusions from the water level transmitted by the RKI experts: “Anyone who is vaccinated can go to the shop or the hairdresser without further testing. In addition, according to the RKI, fully vaccinated people no longer need to be in quarantine, ”he said Picture on sunday. “Anyone who has been fully vaccinated can in future be treated like someone who has tested negative.” The minister’s approach is not about access to areas of life that would not have been vaccinated – but about the elimination of an upstream test. “We will now put these findings into practice in talks with the federal states in a timely manner,” announced Spahn.

Corona vaccinations: FDP angry about Spahn’s choice of words – basic rights no “act of grace”

Nevertheless, the plan caused some unrest – and upset. The FDP * reprimanded Spahn’s choice of words, among other things. “Bad, as Jens Spahn wants to ‘give back freedom rights’ to vaccinated people. As if basic rights were an act of grace, ”tweeted the Bundestag member Frank Schäffler. The General Secretary of the Liberals, Volker Wissing, emphasized that it was not a question of Spahn’s generosity, but a matter of course: “If there is no reason to restrict freedoms because #vaccinated people no longer pose a threat, the state has no right to do so “, he wrote in the short message service.

However, Wissing was challenged by a party friend: “Many have not yet received a vaccination offer. Unintentionally unvaccinated people are not allowed to become second class citizens, ”was a warning under his post. AfD parliamentary group leader Alice Weidel also criticized what is being sold as “more freedom for those who have been vaccinated” is nothing more than stigmatizing those who have not yet been vaccinated or who do not want to be vaccinated *. All restrictions on fundamental rights would have to be lifted.

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach supported Spahn’s suggestion “because it has been shown that people who have been vaccinated are rarely infected and that they are probably no longer contagious to others when infected”. However, this should only apply after the second vaccination, Lauterbach told the editorial network Germany on Sunday.

Spahn after the vaccination attempt in the criticism: “As if he suddenly only knew …”

The Green NRW local politician Boris Möllers accused Spahn indirectly of breaking his word in a tweet shared a hundred times. He referred to a statement by the minister in December: “Nobody should demand special rights until everyone has had the chance to be vaccinated,” Spahn had told the newspapers of the Funke media group at the time. “Only 5% of the population are fully vaccinated and Spahn announces freedom for those who have been vaccinated,” complained Möllers. As early as the end of 2020, Spahn was able to foresee that restrictions for vaccinated people would not be legally tenable: “As if Spahn suddenly only knew that people who could no longer endanger others could no longer restrict their basic rights.”

And according to experts, there are also very practical problems threatening: The chairman of the German Foundation for Patient Protection, Eugen Brysch, told the dpa that Spahn did not say at which incidence value the third wave was over. It is also unclear how vaccinated people should identify themselves.

Corona: rights for vaccinated people? The German Ethics Council warned against taking a quick step in February

The question of rights for vaccinated people has been in the room for a long time – with the announcement of rapid vaccination progress by the federal government, it is becoming more explosive. The German Ethics Council had Expressed on the subject in early February. At the time, the committee pointed out that it was not yet clear whether people who had been vaccinated were no longer contagious. At the same time, however, it demanded: “As the vaccination program progresses, the general state restrictions on freedom for all citizens should be gradually withdrawn.”

As long as not everyone can be vaccinated, part of the population would “perceive an individual withdrawal of state restrictions on freedom to be unjust only for those who have already been vaccinated”, according to the ethics council’s ad hoc statement in February. After Spahn’s advance, however, many observers – like Wissing – pointed out that restrictions on vaccinated persons who were demonstrably non-infectious could not be constitutionally upheld. In the medium term, the question of whether and when businesses and shops can and must be reopened if non-infectious vaccinated people were again available as a target group is likely to threaten in the medium term.

Jens Spahn points out “AHA rules” – “Vaccination does not give one hundred percent security”

Spahn himself also tried not to stir up too high hopes on Sunday. Corona rules such as distance, hygiene and protective masks would also continue to apply to fully vaccinated people in the current pandemic phase, he told the dpa. “Because both the daily test and the full vaccination significantly reduce the risk of infection, but they do not provide one hundred percent security against infecting others.”

According to the Federal Ministry of Health, a good twelve percent of Germans have been vaccinated at least once – more than ten million citizens. 4.3 million people have already received the second vaccination.