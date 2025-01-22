Among a crowd of guests with white features and blue eyes and notable height, A small and unexpected figure emerged this Monday in the splendor of the Capitol for the inauguration of the new president of the United States, Donald Trump.

Against Ivanka and Tifanny Trump’s very long blonde hair, Barron’s endless height, and Melania’s somber look hidden by her hat, a woman with Indian features, dressed in bright pink and with a wide smilestood out in the official photos of a historic moment.

It was about Usha, the wife of the country’s new vice president, James David Vance, better known as JD, that is, the country’s second lady. Her presence at the official and solemn events for the swearing-in of Trump and her husband as top leaders of the country and the world has spread a wave of sympathy. But who is Usah Chilukuri Vance?

The vice president and his wife, with their three children, Vivek, Ewan and Mirabel. EFE

This young 39-year-old lawyer is the daughter of Indian parents and has a sister. She met her husband, 40, when they were both studying Law at University. They married in 2014 and have three children, Vivek, Ewan and Mirabel.who accompanied them for a long time at the ceremony, starring in the funniest moments of an intense political day.





Of the two boys, both dressed in elegant navy blue, the smallest, Vivek, carried a stuffed animal in his hands. The minor was alternating between her father’s and mother’s arms, with her finger in her mouth..

While Melania was misleading with her ‘camouflage’ hat and her non-kiss, Usha focused her gaze in a bubblegum pink Carolina Herrera dress and matching coat. The lawyer would later dazzle with a dress by the Lebanese Reem Acra at the presidential ball, making a nod to her culture, with glitter and blue rhinestones.

Moment when Vance is sworn in as vice president before his wife looks on. Efe

Usha became known in 2024, during the Republican National convention. There she spoke about her husband, who she said was “the most determined person I have ever met, with an overriding ambition: to become a husband and father and build the kind of close-knit family he had longed for as a child.”

Usha Vance referred to her origin as “very different from JD. I grew up in San Diego, in a middle-class community with two loving parents, both immigrants from India, and a wonderful sister.”.

The fact that the politician and she knew each other has a relevant meaning for the young second lady. “Meeting each other, falling in love and getting married, is a testimony of this great country. It is also a testament to JD. And it tells you something about who he is,” she stressed proudly.

While Usha looks at her husband with pride, Melania looks with a certain bored expression. ANNA MONEYMAKER / POOL

The truth is that in four years, when the Trumps’ term ends, JD may be the Republican candidate for succession. And Usha, an Indian, who relieves Melania, a Slovenianin the vital task of accompanying the president of the country.

For now, I was able to assure that she is the first woman of Indian descent and Hindu religion to reach the White House, even if it is in the background for the moment.