Since Khabib’s arrival in mixed martial arts (MMA), the surname Nurmagomedov has been synonymous with greatness for fans as well as terror for those who shared the cage with him. A year after his retirement in 2020, another fighter from the mountains of Dagestan reared his head in the largest MMA company in the world, the UFC. He was none other than the cousin of the lightweight legend, Umar Nurmagomedov (18-0).

The Russian is part of the line of fighters formed by Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, Khabib’s father. Within this group there are names as important to the sport as Khabib himself, the lightweight champion. Islam Makhachev (with whom he will be sharing the bill) or Umar’s brother, Usman Nurmagomedovcurrent undefeated champion in Bellator. There is no doubt that Abdulmanap’s legacy and Dagestan’s power in sport will endure for many years to come. Now it’s Khabib’s cousin’s turn to taste gold against the bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili.

But let’s start at the beginning. Born in Kiziliurt, Dagestan, Umar began practicing Thai wrestling and boxing in his childhood and youth. He would later move to Makhachkala to begin training with his uncle, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, at the Eagles MMA camp. In December 2016 he would begin professionally in Russian lands and accumulate 12 wins. Finally, in January 2021 he debuted in the UFC effectively against Sergey Morozov and with the weight of his last name on his shoulders. Far from adding pressure, he responded to expectations with four more wins.

His first litmus test came this past August 2024 against Cory Sandhagenwhich was imposed by unanimous decision. This streak of six wins in a row, the last being against a top team in the division, made him receive the starting opportunity. However, he had to wait for the outcome of the fight between, the then champion, Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili. Finally, the Georgian took the belt. Luckily for the Dagestani, the UFC did not give O’Malley an immediate rematch, so at the end of 2024 they made the fight between him and the champion official.









In the last month the tension between both athletes has increased considerably, with various exchanges of words and a Dvalishvili willing to leave everything on the cage. The Georgian argues that Umar did not deserve the opportunity, that he should beat someone else. However, reality is what it is. The Russian has gotten the chance for the belt and is convinced of taking the victory to continue the Russian hegemony in the UFC.